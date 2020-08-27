Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling

The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.

Aug 27th, 2020
Rod McGuirk
I Stock 475012074 (1)
iStock

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government introduced legislation Thursday that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires beginning January next year.

The legislation introduced to Parliament aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons (711,000 U.S. tons) of unprocessed trash that Australia ships overseas each year, usually to Asian ports. Waste glass exports would be banned from Jan. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“It’s our waste. It’s our responsibility,” Morrison said.

“We’ve got to deal with it and recycle it and repurpose it and reuse it here to both drive jobs in the recycling sector and also to improve the quality of our environment,” he added.

Morrison said waste plastic was a key issue that he had raised with Australia’s South Pacific neighbors and with the East Asian Summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“Waste plastic in oceans is destroying communities, it’s destroying their livelihoods, it’s destroying their health,” Morrison said.

Waste disposal has become an increasingly pressing problem around the world since 2017 when China, previously its main destination, barred imports of almost all foreign waste.

The Australian legislation would establish a national industry framework for recycling and create a 190 million Australian dollar ($138 million) recycling modernization fund.

The government also plans to create 10,000 new jobs in the waste and recycling sector, a 32% increase on current staffing levels.

More incentives would be offered to companies to take greater environmental responsibility for the products they make and for what happens with those products and packaging at the end of their lives.

“This is about tackling a national environmental issue that has been buried in landfill or shipped offshore for far too long,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in a statement.

The legislation was welcomed by the Australian Council of Recycling and the Australian Food and Grocery Council.

More
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing.
Report: Trump Administration to Block Proposed Alaska Mine
Trump faced pressure to stop the Pebble Mine project from a major GOP donor, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops, and his eldest son.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kendall Ballew, an employee of the Anderson Mall, cleans the doors before the mall opened to limited business in Anderson, S.C.
Emails Show Businesses Held Sway Over State Reopening Plans
Government guidelines to business re-openings appear to have mirrored industry demands.
Aug 24th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth, Australia.
Rio Tinto CEO Loses $3.5M Over Destroyed Indigenous Sites
Two 46,000-year-old rock shelters were leveled to access iron ore.
Aug 24th, 2020
I Stock 1157557928
How to Integrate Automation Data with Industrial Messaging Protocols
The protocol that went to the cloud and back is here to bring your data along for the ride.
Aug 24th, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Ex-Official Says Former Mexico President Directed Corruption
The former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company accused the former president and his treasury secretary of directing a kickback and embezzlement scheme.
Aug 21st, 2020
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Embattled Postal Leader Is Trump Donor with Deep GOP Ties
He also has significant financial stakes in companies that do business or compete with the agency.
Aug 21st, 2020
Entrance to Uber offices in San Francisco.
Former Uber Exec Charged in Hacking Cover-Up
He allegedly arranged to pay hackers $100,000 to cover up a high-tech heist that stole information about 57 million app users.
Aug 21st, 2020
A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker.
Report: Ship Crash Near Shanghai Leaves 14 Sailors Missing
Two ships — one carrying gasoline and the other loaded with gravel — collided in the Yellow Sea.
Aug 21st, 2020
I Stock 503332432
Farmers Receive Thousands of Dead Chicks Amid USPS Spat
The new head of the Postal Service has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery.
Aug 20th, 2020
Firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson.
Sandy Hook Families: Gun Maker Trying to Wipe Out Lawsuit
A lawyer for the families accused Remington Arms of using its bankruptcy to dismiss the case.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1031880380
Extend Your Digital Edge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Fully connected electronic batch records extend existing digitization to the shop floor.
Aug 18th, 2020
I Stock 1148714534
Chocolate Factory Defect Causes Cocoa Snow on Swiss Town
The company says the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.
Aug 18th, 2020