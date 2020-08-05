School Laptops Held Up Over Possible Human Rights Violations

The Lenovo computers involved a separate electronics company accused of involvement in human rights violations in China.

Aug 5th, 2020
Sophia Tulp
I Stock 1256550093
iStock

About 4,000 new laptop computers bound for an Alabama school district were held up over issues with manufacturers, weeks before the school year was set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to education officials.

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Alan Cosby said Tuesday that his district ordered the Chromebook computers in June through a reseller called Trinity3 Technology, which helps supply schools with remote learning technology. He said the district ended up canceling the order after attempting to resolve the delay.

The laptops were scheduled for delivery to his system this week, but the reseller informed district officials that the computers, manufactured by Lenovo, were being held by the U.S. Department of Commerce in customs because they also involved a separate electronics company that was accused of involvement in human rights violations in China, Cosby said.

That company was Hefei Bitland Information Technology Company, one of 11 Chinese companies that the U.S. imposed trade sanctions on last month as the Commerce Department cracked down on imports made with suspected forced labor, as well as companies implicated in other human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, officials said.

But the U.S. Department of Commerce said late Tuesday that it had not seized any laptops.

“The Department of Commerce recently added Hefei Bitland Information Technology Company to the Entity List because of human rights abuses including forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China," according to the statement. "The Entity List establishes a license requirement for the export of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations and does not apply to the importation of Chromebooks from China. While there are nuances in the policy that this issue actually falls under CBP’s jurisdiction, we should all agree that American school children should not be using computers from China that were produced from forced labor.”

It was unclear whether the computers had arrived in the U.S.

Cosby said his district, which surrounds the city of Gadsden, had been told it might not receive the products until October.

Scott Gill, President and CEO of Trinity3 Technology, said he could not comment specifically about Etowah's order because the company does not disclose customer-specific information, but confirmed: “a number of devices were held up that were scheduled for deliveries to schools across the country."

Cosby said he never received any communications from Commerce Department or customs officials, but did reach out to the offices of U.S. Sens. Richard Shelby, a Republican, and Doug Jones, a Democrat, as well as Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt, to resolve the issue.

He spoke with Aderholt but later opted to cancel the district's order and purchase laptops from another vendor that could deliver them by September.

Classes were scheduled to begin Aug. 17 for more than 8,000 students in the district, about 1,600 of whom chose to begin the year with distance learning, AL.com reported.

Cosby added that Etowah County schools already have about 5,000 computers, some older models, that could be used in the interim, but it would not be enough to cover all of its students if classes were to go entirely remote.

“We were depending on that as a resource if we had to go entirely remote learning,” Cosby said. “We’ll be able to start school and do OK, but ... time is critical on this. It’s just another unanticipated obstacle.”

Ryan Hollingsworth, director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, said Tuesday that Cosby informed other Alabama education leaders about the situation during a district meeting Thursday. Hollingsworth then sent out a survey to the more than 100 other districts in the state and found that nearly 20 others were still awaiting more than 33,000 computers that had not yet been delivered.

He said he could not confirm whether any of those were being held by U.S. agencies, though he said he believes the Etowah County district is not the only one in that position.

“I know that’s not the only district," Hollingsworth said, “I’m 100% sure of that.”

___

This story has been updated to include comment from the U.S. Department of Commerce and to add that commerce officials say the department did not seize any laptops.

More
Smoke fills the sky at the scene of a train derailment.
Freight Train Derails as Bridge Catches Fire, Collapses
Video showed huge flames, thick black smoke and three train cars in a park.
Jul 30th, 2020
I Stock 507329593
How Innovation & Regulation Have Changed the Nutrition Industry
The last ten years has been a wake-up call for manufacturers who have not seized the opportunity to invest and improve their manufacturing processes, product claims and quality control systems.
Jul 30th, 2020
Vorayuth &apos;Boss&apos; Yoovidhya walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London.
Charges Dropped Against Thai Red Bull Heir in Fatal Crash
He was accused of killing a Bangkok police officer in a 2012 car crash.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 601127104
US Says it Will Adopt Global Climate Standards for Aviation
Environmental groups say the EPA's proposal does not go far enough.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Hospital personnel stand outside Providence St. John&apos;s Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif.
California Buys More Masks
The state will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get even more protective masks at lower prices.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Pfizer company logo at the company&apos;s headquarters in New York.
US Signs Contract With Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine
The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jul 22nd, 2020
American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.
US Accuses Chinese Hackers in Targeting of COVID-19 Research
The Justice Department says the hackers stole hundreds of millions worth of intellectual property.
Jul 22nd, 2020
An AR-15 rifle fitted with a &apos;bump stock.&apos;
Bump Stock Manufacturer Seeks Las Vegas Shooter's Estate
The move could divert money expected to go to victims' families.
Jul 20th, 2020
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw
The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1135159623
How to Prevent PLM From Suffering the Post-Pilot Stall
Lots of companies simply have their hands full dealing with the constant change surrounding product development that they can’t (or won’t) take the time to figure out how to evolve.
Jul 17th, 2020
Thumb
Equipment Failure Sparks Steel Mill Explosion
The blast showered the facility with chunks of hot white refractory.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep66tn
Ford Ranger Named ‘Most American-Made’
The reintroduced pickup topped 90 U.S.-assembled models in the annual rankings.
Jul 17th, 2020