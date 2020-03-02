Gilead Sciences Buying Cancer Treatment Company Forty Seven for $4.9 Billion

Gilead, based in Foster City, California, will pay $95.50 for each Forty Seven Inc. share.

Associated Press
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo shows Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, Calif.
This Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo shows Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, Calif.
Associated Press

Gilead Sciences is buying the cancer treatment company Forty Seven in a deal valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Gilead, based in Foster City, California, will pay $95.50 for each Forty Seven Inc. share.

Gilead said Monday that the transaction will strengthen its immuno-oncology research and development portfolio with the addition of of Forty Seven Inc.'s investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab, which is in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers.

Forty Seven's stock soared more than 60% before the market open. Gilead rose 1.2%.

The deal is targeted to close in the second quarter.

More in Home
his Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
GM to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.
Feb 28th, 2020
I Stock 1125981919 (1)
Study: Telecommuting Has Little Impact on Corporate Careers
New research debunks the stigma that employees who work remotely have difficulty with career advancement.
Feb 28th, 2020
Ji Ftn
Jif Weighs In on GIF vs. JIF Debate
America's top peanut butter brand is trying to settle the GIF pronounciation argument while cashing in on it.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26 after reports of a possible shooting.
Shooting Leaves 6 Dead at Molson Coors Brewery
A gunman killed five fellow employees before taking his own life.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
Workers disinfect subway trains against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Drugmaker Readies Virus Vaccine
More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
Dow Plummets 1,000+ Amid Virus Spread
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,031.6 points Monday, or 3.6 percent.
Feb 24th, 2020
Thumb
Tool Maker Closes After Craftsman Sold
The plan is to fulfill current orders and then close the doors.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1161129396
Longtime Economist: Slower Growth But No Recession
Despite record-low unemployment, US economic growth has been slowing. Here, PNC's Gus Faucher tries to gauge what the future holds.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020