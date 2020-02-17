Oregon Landfill Took 2M Pounds of Radioactive Fracking Waste

The move is a violation of Oregon regulations and has alarmed environmental advocates.

Associated Press
Feb 17th, 2020
I Stock 1126935527
iStock

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — A chemical waste landfill near the Columbia River in Oregon accepted hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations that has alarmed environmental advocates. But the company won't be fined because state officials believe landfill operators misunderstood state guidelines, authorities said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Oregon Department of Energy officials on Thursday issued a violation notice to Chemical Waste Management for its landfill near the small town of Arlington for accepting a total of 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste delivered by rail in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Arlington is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Portland.

With landfill officials’ permission, a Montana company dumped the waste, some of which registered radium at 300 times the state’s limits. On average, the waste dumped at the landfill about eight miles (13 kilometers) from the Columbia River registered radium at 140 picocuries per gram, according to Jeff Burright, a state nuclear waste remediation specialist.

Picocuries are a measure of radioactivity and the state’s maximum level for waste stored at the landfill is 5 picocuries.

The state's Energy Department regulators said the landfill won’t be fined for accepting the radioactive waste because officials believe landfill operators misunderstood state guidelines and were unaware of the violations.

Environmental advocates plan to pressure state leaders to determine how how Oregon became “a fracking dumping ground," said Dan Serres, conservation director of the Columbia Riverkeeper group that lobbies to protect the river and its water quality.

“The big question now is what happens to this waste that has been illegally dumped in Oregon? Do they have to clean up this mess they created by accepting this waste from North Dakota?” Serres said. “The level and scale of this infraction is alarming and galling.”

Ken Niles, the state energy department's assistant director for nuclear safety, said the agency can only fine companies – ranging from $60 to $500 a day – under certain circumstances.

Fines can be levied if a violator had previously been notified of a violation and repeated it or did something similar. The department also fines companies for willful violations or violations that result in “significant adverse impacts” to humans or the environment. Niles said none of those issues applied in the case of Chemical Waste Management.

“That could change if something were to change in our knowledge,” Niles said. “But the company has been taking this very seriously. They have been very cooperative and want to do the right thing.”

Regulators said they determined the biggest risks would be if the waste were ingested or inhaled, if people faced direct exposure or if it emitted radon.

Currently, Burright said, the state does not believe those issues are a risk because of how the waste is stored on the 1,300-acre (526-hectare) landfill, including being covered by at least 10 feet (3 meters) of other material.

Burright said landfill workers avoided direct exposure.

More in Home
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
Virus Worries Cancel Mobile World Congress
The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
Company Anti-Tobacco Efforts Often Fail
Research shows little evidence that company wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.
Feb 12th, 2020
Tyson Foods&apos; Wilkesboro, NC poultry production plant.
Tyson to Count Chicken With Computer Vision
A system consisting of cameras, machine-learning algorithms and edge computing is expected to boost Tyson's chicken inventory management.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in a tasting room in Purcellville, VA. A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump&apos;s trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year. The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets.
US Whiskey Exports Decline Amid Trade Dispute
Overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
Osha Ere
OSHA Fines GA Farm $128K After Fatality
Pearson Farms was cited for numerous safety violations after an employee died while performing maintenance at a post-harvesting facility.
Feb 11th, 2020
Uaw
UAW's Made-in-China Pens Draw Ire
Union members were not pleased to see their new pens emblazoned with the name of their country of origin: China.
Feb 11th, 2020
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
Tuno
TUNO Maker May Sue Over Expo Ban
The maker of plant-based TUNO is threatening legal action after being denied exhibitor entry to the upcoming Boston Seafood Show.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York.
Schick Backs Out of Harry's Buyout
The deal fell through just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.
Feb 10th, 2020
E29 Thumb
Northrop Doubles AZ Satellite Production
The current facility is one of the largest and most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the United States.
Feb 10th, 2020