Outbreak and Uncertainty; Virus Challenges Global Companies

Besides Chinese-based firms, transnational companies in North America, Europe and elsewhere are also reporting damage from the virus' fallout.

Associated Press
Feb 13th, 2020
A woman wears protective face mask at the Peak, a popular tourist spot in Hong Kong on Thursday, Feb. 13. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December.
A woman wears protective face mask at the Peak, a popular tourist spot in Hong Kong on Thursday, Feb. 13. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December.
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

NEW YORK (AP) — The economic toll of China's viral outbreak continues to mount for corporations based in and outside of the country as factories are shuttered and consumer behavior is altered measurably.

On Thursday Alibaba, the first major Chinese company to report quarterly earnings since the emergence of the coronavirus, said the outbreak “is having significant impact on China's economy ... potentially affecting the global economy.”

CEO Daniel Yong Zhang said the overall revenue growth rate at Alibaba will be negatively affected this quarter, which ends in March. Some of its businesses may have negative revenue growth.

The outbreak might spur adoption of long term consumer behavioral changes, like working remotely and ordering online, particularly in less developed parts of China, Zhang said. That's what happened in 2003 after the SARS epidemic, he said.

Alibaba is the equivalent in China of Amazon.com, only bigger. Despite supply chain problems that are affecting almost every global corporation that operates in the country, Alibaba is in a unique position to help people during the crisis and in some ways, benefit.

“So people now work remotely from home. People buy foods, buy fresh products, buy groceries, buy necessities from home,” said Zhang. "I think this is a – this is a very big challenge that – the crisis is a very, very big challenge to the society, but also as I said in my remarks, give people a chance to try a new way of living and new way of work."

Yet whatever benefit Alibaba sees, there are clear risks for the company.

While orders for food and other necessities are rising with people unwilling to leave their homes, sales of other goods, like electronics and clothing, are deteriorating, the company said Thursday.

There is “reduced willingness on the part of consumers to make those kinds of purchases at the height of the epidemic,” Zhang said.

Transnational companies in North America, Europe and elsewhere are also reporting damage.

Ralph Lauren, the luxury clothing and apparel maker in New York, warned Thursday that the virus will cut into fourth-quarter sales by an estimated $55 million to $70 million. One of six factories operated by PepsiCo in China has not re-opened. Hilton has closed 150 hotels there.

Two-thirds of the stores owned by Ralph Lauren in China have been closed over the past week and the company said that supply chain disruptions could affect customers outside of China.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it expects a $25 million to $50 million hit to annual earnings, but that is presuming a three- to six-month outbreak and a three- to six-month recovery period. The company based its forecast, in part, on past experience with viral outbreaks like SARS.

Those combating the outbreak will not give any estimates regarding its duration.

“'I can’t stress enough that this is really preliminary, that this is a sort of evolving situation,” Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta told investors in a conference call.

PepsiCo said Thursday that its factory in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, remains closed, though its five other factories re-opened after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The virus is not expected to have a material impact on profits, Pepsi said. In the fourth quarter, Pepsi's China, Australia and Asia Pacific unit made up 4% of total revenue. North America accounts for 59%.

But the company's guidance for 2020 organic revenue growth of 4% was on the low end of previous forecasts.

"The world is certainly a volatile place,"' PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in a conference call with investors.

The death toll from the virus in China reached 1,367 Thursday, with confirmed cases climbing to 59,804.

Shares of all three companies slid Thursday despite a strong economic performance from each of them in the most recent quarter.

More in Supply Chain
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Fake Bags Counterfeit Istock
Order Seeks to Reduce Counterfeits
Fake products hurt the economy and could be dangerous to shoppers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ap20029754935292
UPS to Add 1,500 Rural Locations in 2020
With this move, 92% of the US population will be within five miles of a UPS Access Point location.
Jan 30th, 2020
Asdfasd
Home Depot Opens 1st Drive-Through Distribution Center
The retailer plans to build 40 such flatbed distribution centers, catering to its Pro customers.
Jan 29th, 2020
Brief Sugar2
Sugar Refiners' ‘Unreasonable’ Supply
Domino workers will skip every other weekend – working 12 days in a row.
Jan 29th, 2020
Amazon
Workers Criticize Amazon Despite Risk
Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.
Jan 27th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey (center left), JD Logistics CEO Zhenhui Wang (far left), JD Retail CEO Lei Xu (far right) took a group photo with a JD staff member wearing a uniform made of recycled PET (rPET) materials co-created.
Coca-Cola, JD.com Partner on Recycling in China
The project involves logistics provider JD.com collecting used bottles from households and sending them to recycling facilities with help from Coca-Cola.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekley session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Brexit Bill Becomes Law
The Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in the measure's legislative journey.
Jan 23rd, 2020