Corning Raises Investment to $1.5 Billion in Michigan

The company is expanding capacity to meet demand for U.S.-made solar products.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 2, 2025
Corning Incorporated World Headquarters in Corning, New York.
Corning Incorporated

Corning Incorporated announced an increased investment to its new manufacturing facility in Saginaw County, Michigan, to support increasing demand for U.S.-made solar components. The company raised the investment to $1.5 billion, which will add 400 jobs for a total of 1,500 at the location.

The company said its increased manufacturing capacity will enable it to supply high-quality solar wafers and help strengthen the domestic solar supply chain. 

Corning expects the new facility to build off its production of hyper-pure polysilicon through its ownership of Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC). The announcement also follows a deal between Corning, Suniva and Heliene to develop a U.S.-made solar module with polysilicon, wafers and cells.

“We are proud to meet the increasing demand for U.S.-sourced solar products by accelerating the ramp of our advanced manufacturing assets and support the nation’s priority of domestic energy security," Corning Chairman and CEO Wendell P. Weeks said.

