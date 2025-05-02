Corning Raises Investment to $1.5 Billion in Michigan

Corning Incorporated announced an increased investment to its new manufacturing facility in Saginaw County, Michigan, to support increasing demand for U.S.-made solar components. The company raised the investment to $1.5 billion, which will add 400 jobs for a total of 1,500 at the location.

The company said its increased manufacturing capacity will enable it to supply high-quality solar wafers and help strengthen the domestic solar supply chain.

Corning expects the new facility to build off its production of hyper-pure polysilicon through its ownership of Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC). The announcement also follows a deal between Corning, Suniva and Heliene to develop a U.S.-made solar module with polysilicon, wafers and cells.

“We are proud to meet the increasing demand for U.S.-sourced solar products by accelerating the ramp of our advanced manufacturing assets and support the nation’s priority of domestic energy security," Corning Chairman and CEO Wendell P. Weeks said.