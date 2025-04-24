World's Biggest Companies Have Caused $28 Trillion in Climate Damage, New Study Estimates

More than half of the total dollar figure came from 10 fossil fuel providers.

Seth Borenstein
Apr 24, 2025
The Chevron Richmond Refinery in this view from Point Richmond, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.
The Chevron Richmond Refinery in this view from Point Richmond, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The world's biggest corporations have caused $28 trillion in climate damage, a new study estimates as part of an effort to make it easier for people and governments to hold companies financially accountable, like the tobacco giants have been.

A Dartmouth College research team came up with the estimated pollution caused by 111 companies, with more than half of the total dollar figure coming from 10 fossil fuel providers: Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, National Iranian Oil Co., Pemex, Coal India and the British Coal Corporation.

For comparison, $28 trillion is a shade less than the sum of all goods and services produced in the United States last year.

At the top of the list, Saudi Aramco and Gazprom have each caused a bit more than $2 trillion in heat damage over the decades, the team calculated in a study published in Wednesday's journal Nature. The researchers figured that every 1% of greenhouse gas put into the atmosphere since 1990 has caused $502 billion in damage from heat alone, which doesn't include the costs incurred by other extreme weather such as hurricanes, droughts and floods.

People talk about making polluters pay, and sometimes even take them to court or pass laws meant to rein them in.

The study is an attempt to determine "the causal linkages that underlie many of these theories of accountability," said its lead author, Christopher Callahan, who did the work at Dartmouth but is now an Earth systems scientist at Stanford University. The research firm Zero Carbon Analytics counts 68 lawsuits filed globally about climate change damage, with more than half of them in the United States.

"Everybody's asking the same question: What can we actually claim about who has caused this?" said Dartmouth climate scientist Justin Mankin, co-author of the study. "And that really comes down to a thermodynamic question of can we trace climate hazards and/or their damages back to particular emitters?"

The answer is yes, Callahan and Mankin said.

The researchers started with known final emissions of the products — such as gasoline or electricity from coal-fired power plants — produced by the 111 biggest carbon-oriented companies going as far back as 137 years, because that's as far back as any of the companies' emissions data go and carbon dioxide stays in the air for much longer than that. They used 1,000 different computer simulations to translate those emissions into changes for Earth's global average surface temperature by comparing it to a world without that company's emissions.

Using this approach, they determined that pollution from Chevron, for example, has raised the Earth's temperature by .045 degrees Fahrenheit (.025 degrees Celsius).

The researchers also calculated how much each company's pollution contributed to the five hottest days of the year using 80 more computer simulations and then applying a formula that connects extreme heat intensity to changes in economic output.

This system is modeled on the established techniques scientists have been using for more than a decade to attribute extreme weather events, such as the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave, to climate change.

Mankin said that in the past, there was an argument of, "Who's to say that it's my molecule of CO2 that's contributed to these damages versus any other one?" He said his study "really laid clear how the veil of plausible deniability doesn't exist anymore scientifically. We can actually trace harms back to major emitters."

Shell declined to comment. Aramco, Gazprom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and BP did not respond to requests for comment.

"All methods they use are quite robust," said Imperial College London climate scientist Friederike Otto, who heads World Weather Attribution, a collection of scientists who try rapid attribution studies to see if specific extreme weather events are worsened by climate change and, if so, by how much. She didn't take part in the study.

"It would be good in my view if this approach would be taken up more by different groups. As with event attribution, the more groups do it, the better the science gets and the better we know what makes a difference and what does not," Otto said. So far, no climate liability lawsuit against a major carbon emitter has been successful, but maybe showing "how overwhelmingly strong the scientific evidence" is can change that, she said.

In the past, damage caused by individual companies were lost in the noise of data, so it couldn't be calculated, Callahan said.

"We have now reached a point in the climate crisis where the total damages are so immense that the contributions of a single company's product can amount to tens of billions of dollars a year," said Chris Field, a Stanford University climate scientist who didn't take part in the research.

This is a good exercise and proof of concept, but there are so many other climate variables that the numbers that Callahan and Mankin came up with are probably a vast underestimate of the damage the companies have really caused, said Michael Mann, a University of Pennsylvania climate scientist who wasn't involved in the study.

April 1, 2025
Britain's Secretary for Energy Security Ed Miliband looks on as Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) speaks on day one of the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security at Lancaster House in London, Thursday April 24, 2025.
UK Says Green Power Will Boost Security, the U.S. Disagrees
April 24, 2025
A wagon covered in signs protesting the installation of a Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline stands on a farm in Lake County, S.D., on Monday, March 10, 2025, in one of the counties that the pipeline would cut through.
South Dakota Panel Rejects Permit for An $8.9 Billion Carbon Capture Midwest Pipeline
April 23, 2025
I Stock 520324302
Appliance Efficiency Standards Save Consumers Billions, Reduce Pollution and Fight Climate Change
April 18, 2025
Theodore Tanczuk, left, and Brayan Santos, right, of solar installer YellowLite, work to put panels on a home in Lakewood, Ohio, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Energy
Trump's Tariffs Mean Higher Costs for U.S. Solar Industry
Lego characters in Vietnamese traditional costumes are displayed at Lego factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam Wednesday, April, 2, 2025.
Energy
Lego Says Billion-Dollar Factory in Vietnam Will Make Toys without Pumping Out Harmful Emissions
Electricity Meter 000056771900 Xxx Large
Energy
Using Electrification to Build a Decarbonization Roadmap in Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
A wagon covered in signs protesting the installation of a Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline stands on a farm in Lake County, S.D., on Monday, March 10, 2025, in one of the counties that the pipeline would cut through.
Energy
South Dakota Panel Rejects Permit for An $8.9 Billion Carbon Capture Midwest Pipeline
Summit said it will refile its application with a reduced route.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 520324302
Energy
Appliance Efficiency Standards Save Consumers Billions, Reduce Pollution and Fight Climate Change
Many companies and consumers have supported federal regulation to strengthen energy efficiency standards and generally have opposed weakening them.
April 18, 2025
This 2024 photo provided by MP Materials shows an aerial view of the company's mine in Mountain Pass, Calif.
Energy
Chinese Export Limits Energize Push for More U.S. Rare Earths Mines
Some battery makers could start to run short of key elements within weeks.
April 18, 2025
Theodore Tanczuk, left, and Brayan Santos, right, of solar installer YellowLite, work to put panels on a home in Lakewood, Ohio, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Energy
Trump's Tariffs Mean Higher Costs for U.S. Solar Industry
China dominates solar. Trump's tariffs target China.
April 17, 2025
Rendering of an autonomous EV battery factory.
Energy
How to Leverage Advanced Materials for Next-Gen EV Battery Efficiency
Strategies that will shape the future of electric mobility.
April 10, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with coal miner Jeff Crowe during an event on energy production in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington.
Energy
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Coal
Older coal-fired power plants set for retirement will now keep producing electricity.
April 9, 2025
Lego characters in Vietnamese traditional costumes are displayed at Lego factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam Wednesday, April, 2, 2025.
Energy
Lego Says Billion-Dollar Factory in Vietnam Will Make Toys without Pumping Out Harmful Emissions
Lego said the facility will run on clean energy by early 2026.
April 9, 2025
A Chevron gas station in Dallas, Texas.
Energy
Tokyo Gas Purchases Chevron's Texas Gas Assets for $525 Million
Besides Japan, the company has operations in Texas and Louisiana.
April 1, 2025
A Dow sign is shown in Midland, Mich., Aug. 2, 2019.
Energy
Dow Wants to Power Texas Manufacturing Complex with New Nuclear Reactors Instead of Natural Gas
The change could remove roughly 500,000 metric tons of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions annually.
April 1, 2025
A youth walks a dog past a Last Energy prototype of a microreactor on display at the corner of 10th and V Street NW in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Energy
New Wave of Smaller, Cheaper Nuclear Reactors Sends U.S. States Racing to Attract the Industry
The reactors could be operational as early as 2030.
March 31, 2025
Digi Key Infineon Data Center People
Energy
How Silicon Carbide is Transforming Energy Systems
With new technology rolling out constantly, SiC is predicted to have a lasting presence.
March 28, 2025
A small dye-sensitized betavoltaic cell has radiocarbon on both the cathode and anode, which increases its energy-conversion efficiency.
Energy
This Little Nuclear Battery Could Mean Never Needing to Charge Your Phone Again
The prototype uses carbon-14, an unstable and radioactive form of carbon.
March 26, 2025
Wind turbines dot the coast line along a giant solar farm near Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on March 22, 2024.
Energy
Renewable Energy Jumps to New High, Powered By China Solar Boom
Last year, early 64% of the new renewable electricity generated was in China.
March 26, 2025
Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., on April 24, 2015.
Energy
New Mexico Legislators OK Increase On Future Oil Royalty Rates For Prime Land
The proposal would increase royalty rate from 20% to 25% on New Mexico's state trust lands.
March 24, 2025