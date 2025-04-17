Trump's Tariffs Mean Higher Costs for U.S. Solar Industry

China dominates solar. Trump tariffs target China.

Alexa St. John
Apr 17, 2025
Theodore Tanczuk, left, and Brayan Santos, right, of solar installer YellowLite, work to put panels on a home in Lakewood, Ohio, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Theodore Tanczuk, left, and Brayan Santos, right, of solar installer YellowLite, work to put panels on a home in Lakewood, Ohio, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Mike Summers was eager to install solar at his home in Ohio for years, and after he finally replaced his aging roof this year, his solar contractor swung into action. His system — including 19 panels and a battery backup — went up this week, and Summers considers himself lucky.

"I'm glad to have done it when I did," said Summers, a former mayor in his city of Lakewood just west of Cleveland. He'll get about $10,000 in tax credits on his $39,000 investment, but nearly as important is that all the equipment was readily available.

Other hopeful solar buyers may have a much harder time in coming months. President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China threatens to crimp a massive source of solar panels and parts, with experts saying the cost of projects will certainly rise as China retaliates.

China accounted for at least 80% of the components of solar panels as recently as 2022, according to an International Energy Agency report, especially polysilicon, glass and solar cells. Solar also demands increasing critical mineral supplies, of which China is a key player across the globe, and electronics.

In the U.S., private industry has poured $18.2 billion into developing a domestic supply chain in recent years, according to Atlas Public Policy, that includes everything from the ingots and wafers that make up panels to electrical and structural components to assembly of the panels themselves. Most of that came from the Inflation Reduction Act passed during former President Joe Biden's administration, with massive funding for clean energy investment.

But that won't come close to replacing what China produces.

"Really everybody's losing when you think about it, because the systems are costing more for the customers and it's also just making it more difficult, in some ways, for us to do business," said Brian DiPaolo, assistant sales manager at Cleveland-based solar installer YellowLite, which is doing Summers' project. DiPaolo said some customers are holding off on plans until there is more clarity. The company still stocked up on solar panels, made in North America, a month ago to stay competitive in coming months.

"We're seeing both international as well as domestic manufacturers of the equipment increasing their costs to prepare for the tariffs," DiPaolo said. "You think that the domestic manufacturers would keep their prices down because they don't get hit by the tariffs, but they're seeing this added demand for their equipment."

It's supply and demand, said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, which focuses on large-scale solar projects. He described the price of a necessary glass component from China going up in February due to a tariff hike. Suppliers in other countries matched the higher price, meaning higher costs no matter the source.

Alexis Abramson, dean of Columbia University's Climate School, said there's no doubt that residential solar is going to be more expensive. That will cut solar adoption, and small and mid-size installers will go under, she said.

It's just "extremely difficult to offer current and future customers pricing certainty" when trade policy is changing so much, said James Hasselbeck, chief operating officer at New England-based solar company ReVision Energy.

Solar has gotten significantly more affordable in recent years as the technology scales up, improves and gets cheaper to install. Systems can still cost thousands of dollars on average, but the average cost for a residential system is down more than 70% from 2010, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. American consumers have also had a shot at credits that bring the cost down still further, although the future of those is uncertain under the Trump administration.

Commercial and utility-scale project costs have also dropped dramatically.

That's fed rapid growth across the U.S. over the past two decades. In 2024, the commercial segment grew 8% and utility grew 33%, according to an annual report from the association and consultancy Wood Mackenzie. The residential segment fell 32% last year, but experts attribute that to high interest rates and election uncertainty, and said they had expected continued growth before the tariffs hit.

Solar is an important source of clean energy because it doesn't emit the harmful greenhouse gases that coal, natural gas and oil do. Those are massive contributors to Earth's warming.

Trump imposed tariffs during his first term on imported solar cells and modules in 2018 in hopes of slashing reliance on China.

But China subsidized its own domestic overproduction and some U.S. manufacturers accused it of essentially moving operations to four Southeast Asian countries that had a temporary exemption from tariffs.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said the U.S. is "quickly taking back control of the supply chain from China to build the strongest solar manufacturing base in the world." The group reported that in 2024, module manufacturing capacity, largely concentrated in the South, grew 190%, and said cell manufacturing "was reshored for the first time in five years" with company Suniva restarting production.

But Hopper also said sudden changes in policy risk chilling investment and slowing job creation, especially for manufacturers. The group said during the first Trump administration that tariffs issued then were harmful to the industry.

Ultimately, Abramson said she "would encourage anybody who has been really thinking about putting solar on their roof to really look into locking that in sooner rather than later."

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Rendering of an autonomous EV battery factory.
How to Leverage Advanced Materials for Next-Gen EV Battery Efficiency
April 10, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with coal miner Jeff Crowe during an event on energy production in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Coal
April 9, 2025
Lego characters in Vietnamese traditional costumes are displayed at Lego factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam Wednesday, April, 2, 2025.
Lego Says Billion-Dollar Factory in Vietnam Will Make Toys without Pumping Out Harmful Emissions
April 9, 2025
Related Stories
Lego characters in Vietnamese traditional costumes are displayed at Lego factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam Wednesday, April, 2, 2025.
Energy
Lego Says Billion-Dollar Factory in Vietnam Will Make Toys without Pumping Out Harmful Emissions
Electricity Meter 000056771900 Xxx Large
Energy
Using Electrification to Build a Decarbonization Roadmap in Manufacturing
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
Energy
What's Next for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with coal miner Jeff Crowe during an event on energy production in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington.
Energy
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Coal
Older coal-fired power plants set for retirement will now keep producing electricity.
April 9, 2025
Lego characters in Vietnamese traditional costumes are displayed at Lego factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam Wednesday, April, 2, 2025.
Energy
Lego Says Billion-Dollar Factory in Vietnam Will Make Toys without Pumping Out Harmful Emissions
Lego said the facility will run on clean energy by early 2026.
April 9, 2025
A Chevron gas station in Dallas, Texas.
Energy
Tokyo Gas Purchases Chevron's Texas Gas Assets for $525 Million
Besides Japan, the company has operations in Texas and Louisiana.
April 1, 2025
A Dow sign is shown in Midland, Mich., Aug. 2, 2019.
Energy
Dow Wants to Power Texas Manufacturing Complex with New Nuclear Reactors Instead of Natural Gas
The change could remove roughly 500,000 metric tons of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions annually.
April 1, 2025
A youth walks a dog past a Last Energy prototype of a microreactor on display at the corner of 10th and V Street NW in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Energy
New Wave of Smaller, Cheaper Nuclear Reactors Sends U.S. States Racing to Attract the Industry
The reactors could be operational as early as 2030.
March 31, 2025
Digi Key Infineon Data Center People
Energy
How Silicon Carbide is Transforming Energy Systems
With new technology rolling out constantly, SiC is predicted to have a lasting presence.
March 28, 2025
A small dye-sensitized betavoltaic cell has radiocarbon on both the cathode and anode, which increases its energy-conversion efficiency.
Energy
This Little Nuclear Battery Could Mean Never Needing to Charge Your Phone Again
The prototype uses carbon-14, an unstable and radioactive form of carbon.
March 26, 2025
Wind turbines dot the coast line along a giant solar farm near Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on March 22, 2024.
Energy
Renewable Energy Jumps to New High, Powered By China Solar Boom
Last year, early 64% of the new renewable electricity generated was in China.
March 26, 2025
Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., on April 24, 2015.
Energy
New Mexico Legislators OK Increase On Future Oil Royalty Rates For Prime Land
The proposal would increase royalty rate from 20% to 25% on New Mexico's state trust lands.
March 24, 2025
Electricity Meter 000056771900 Xxx Large
Energy
Using Electrification to Build a Decarbonization Roadmap in Manufacturing
Higher-efficiency, electric options can improve operational costs.
March 21, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
Energy
What's Next for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
President Trump suggested that Ukraine consider giving the U.S. ownership of its power plants.
March 21, 2025
Pink dye is released into Tufts Cove along Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia, Aug. 10, 2023.
Energy
Growing Industry Bets on Ocean to Capture Carbon
But whether it's a silver bullet that will save the planet — or just pollution — may depend on whom you ask.
March 21, 2025
Voyager 1, shown in this illustration, has operated for decades thanks to a radioisotope power system.
Energy
Inside the 'Nuclear Batteries' That Power Faraway Spacecraft
Radioisotope thermoelectric generators were developed in the 1960s based on 200-year-old scientific principles.
March 14, 2025
Dolphin Labs logo and the xNode prototype.
Energy
Q&A: Dolphin Labs Captures Energy One Wave at a Time
What it took to get the startup's prototype into the water and the importance of powering remote data systems.
March 13, 2025