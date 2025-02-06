HydroFleet to Build $33 Million Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility in Georgia

Specialized hydrogen equipment and fuel supplier HydroFleet announced an investment of nearly $33 million in Pooler, Georgia to build a production and fueling station that will service heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

The company expects the new facility to initially refuel seven to 14 trucks daily with future capacity reaching 50 trucks per day.

The development comes after Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America announced plans to deploy Hyundai XCIENT heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, with 21 trucks scheduled to begin operations.

“Pooler is an ideal location for HydroFleet’s facility due to the proximity to major interstates, the Port of Savannah and prospective fleet customers,” HydroFleet CEO Scott Moe said. “We know customers want zero-emission fleets but have struggled to source the entire hydrogen ecosystem at a price that is competitive. We look forward to partnering with Pooler to lead the clean energy transition to cost-effective, emission-free heavy truck fleets here in Georgia."

Hydrogen trucks replace existing local diesel trucks with an exhaust-free solution and reduced noise. HydroFleet estimated that replacing one diesel powered Class 8 heavy truck with a hydrogen fuel cell truck ca remove 400-plus metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The company projects that the hydrogen-powered truck fleet serviced by its facility at future capacity will remove 40,000-plus metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the Savannah area.

