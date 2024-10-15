Lyten Announces Plans to Build World’s First Lithium-Sulfur Battery Gigafactory

The company is investing $1 billion into the project.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 15, 2024
Rendering3 Crop (1) (1)
Lyten

Supermaterial applications company Lyten announced plans to invest more than $1 billion to build the world’s first Lithium-Sulfur battery gigafactory. The facility will be located near Reno, Nevada and will have the capability to produce up to 10 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually at full scale.

The planned 1.25 million square foot facility, located on a 125-acre campus in the Reno AirLogistics Park, initially will employ 200 people, growing to more than 1,000 at full capacity, including researchers, manufacturing engineers, battery engineers, technicians and operators, in addition to administrative and support personnel.

The factory will manufacture cathode active materials and lithium metal anodes and complete assembly of lithium-sulfur battery cells in both cylindrical and pouch formats. Lyten has been manufacturing CAM and lithium metal anodes and assembling batteries at its semi-automated pilot facility in San Jose, California, since May 2023.

Lyten’s Lithium-Sulfur cells feature high energy density, which will enable up to 40% lighter weight than lithium-ion and 60% lighter weight than lithium iron phosphate batteries. Lyten’s cells are fully manufactured in the U.S. and utilize abundantly available local materials, eliminating the need for the mined minerals nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite.

Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries are entering the micromobility, space, drone and defense markets in 2024 and 2025. Lyten already has a pipeline of hundreds of potential customers, and the Nevada gigafactory is part of Lyten’s strategy to meet this growing demand.

Lyten is working closely with local universities, including the University of Nevada-Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and the Nevada Native American and Tribal members to foster the training and talent that will be required to scale Lyten’s gigafactory operations.

Lyten is working with Dermody Properties and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority to finalize contractual terms to support breaking ground in early 2025. Phase 1 of the facility is scheduled to come online in 2027.

