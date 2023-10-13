Lhyfe Builds Largest Commercial Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Germany

Lhyfe began the construction of a hydrogen production plant in the city of Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. This site, which is the largest green hydrogen plant in Baden-Württemberg, will be the first to supply hydrogen directly to an industrial park.

The plant is also the first in a network of many plants that will be operated by Lhyfe and supply green hydrogen nationwide in Germany in the coming years. Lhyfe’s ambition is to become a major player in green hydrogen delivered in bulk (for the broad market) in Germany and in France by 2025.

The plant, which will use renewable electricity secured from hydro, wind and solar power purchase agreements, should be commissioned in the second half of 2024. The hydrogen will be used partly in the "H2-Aspen" industrial park and at a JET H2 hydrogen filling station.

Lhyfe



Last January, Lhyfe and the joint venture JET H2 signed an agreement for the construction of the hydrogen filling station in Schwäbisch Gmünd. The project, which is funded by the state of Baden-Württemberg and the EU, among others, thus supports a sustainable neighbourhood solution for the local industry and lays the foundation for future climate-friendly infrastructure on the site.

This project, which is part of the HyFIVE (Hydrogen For Innovative Vehicles) project, has received a $6.7 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Lhyfe’s boasts a total installed production capacity of 10.3 GW across Europe. These projects aim to contribute to the decarbonization of mobility and industry with green renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale. In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first large-scale green hydrogen production plant linked to a wind farm in France. In 2022, the world's first offshore pilot platform for the production of green hydrogen was inaugurated at the port of Saint-Nazaire.

