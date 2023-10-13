Lhyfe Builds Largest Commercial Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Germany

The plant is the first in a network of many plants that will be operated by Lhyfe.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 13, 2023
A computer-generated image of the Schwäbisch Gmünd site.
A computer-generated image of the Schwäbisch Gmünd site.
Lhyfe

Lhyfe began the construction of a hydrogen production plant in the city of Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. This site, which is the largest green hydrogen plant in Baden-Württemberg, will be the first to supply hydrogen directly to an industrial park. 

The plant is also the first in a network of many plants that will be operated by Lhyfe and supply green hydrogen nationwide in Germany in the coming years. Lhyfe’s ambition is to become a major player in green hydrogen delivered in bulk (for the broad market) in Germany and in France by 2025.

The plant, which will use renewable electricity secured from hydro, wind and solar power purchase agreements, should be commissioned in the second half of 2024. The hydrogen will be used partly in the "H2-Aspen" industrial park and at a JET H2 hydrogen filling station.

Img 5142Lhyfe

Last January, Lhyfe and the joint venture JET H2 signed an agreement for the construction of the hydrogen filling station in Schwäbisch Gmünd. The project, which is funded by the state of Baden-Württemberg and the EU, among others, thus supports a sustainable neighbourhood solution for the local industry and lays the foundation for future climate-friendly infrastructure on the site.

This project, which is part of the HyFIVE (Hydrogen For Innovative Vehicles) project, has received a $6.7 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Lhyfe’s boasts a total installed production capacity of 10.3 GW across Europe. These projects aim to contribute to the decarbonization of mobility and industry with green renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale. In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first large-scale green hydrogen production plant linked to a wind farm in France. In 2022, the world's first offshore pilot platform for the production of green hydrogen was inaugurated at the port of Saint-Nazaire.

lhyfe.com

Latest in Energy
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 1, 2023
A computer-generated image of the Schwäbisch Gmünd site.
Lhyfe Builds Largest Commercial Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Germany
October 13, 2023
Offshore Windturbine From Ge Renewable Energy (© Ge Renewable Energy)
GE Taps Voxeljet to Develop Manufacturing Tech for U.S. Energy Transition
October 11, 2023
I Stock 1411734036
Corporate Giants Must Disclose All Emissions Under California's New Climate Laws
October 10, 2023
Related Stories
A LEGO set made of its blocks featuring K-pop band BTS, is shown during a publicity event at a store in Seoul, South Korea, on March 2, 2023.
Energy
Lego Will Stick to Its Quest to Find Sustainable Materials
Turbine
Energy
DOE Announces $72M to Innovate Manufacturing of Wind and Water Energy Technologies
H2
Energy
DOE Announces Nearly $48M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Energy
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 1, 2023
Offshore Windturbine From Ge Renewable Energy (© Ge Renewable Energy)
Energy
GE Taps Voxeljet to Develop Manufacturing Tech for U.S. Energy Transition
They're building a large sand binder jet 3D printer called Advanced Casting Cell.
October 11, 2023
I Stock 1411734036
Energy
Corporate Giants Must Disclose All Emissions Under California's New Climate Laws
It will have a global impact.
October 10, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Sept. 26, 2023.
Energy
California Will Require Big Businesses to Disclose Emissions
The mandate is the most sweeping of its kind in the nation.
October 9, 2023
Hydrogen
Operations
Nel Selects Michigan for Its Next Gigafactory
The factory will be among the world's largest electrode manufacturing facilities.
September 28, 2023
A technician makes adjustments to a wind turbine in Colorado.
Energy
Fossil Fuel Workers Have the Skills to Succeed in Green Jobs
But location is a major barrier to a just transition.
September 27, 2023
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gestures as she speaks at the UN offices in Vienna, Monday Sept. 25, 2023.
Energy
U.S. Aims to Create Nuclear Fusion Facility Within 10 Years
Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium.
September 26, 2023
A LEGO set made of its blocks featuring K-pop band BTS, is shown during a publicity event at a store in Seoul, South Korea, on March 2, 2023.
Energy
Lego Will Stick to Its Quest to Find Sustainable Materials
Even after an experiment to use recycled bottles did not work.
September 25, 2023
Turbine
Energy
DOE Announces $72M to Innovate Manufacturing of Wind and Water Energy Technologies
To streamline the processes to create the tools that will produce wind and hydropower.
September 22, 2023
Dsc 0064
Energy
First Solar Breaks Ground on $1.1B Louisiana Manufacturing Facility
It's expected to create over 700 new direct manufacturing jobs in the state.
September 22, 2023
I Stock 1552395353
Energy
Minnesota Approves Giant Solar Energy Project
The expansion will cost about $406 million.
September 22, 2023
H2
Energy
DOE Announces Nearly $48M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies
Funding will help improve the performance of hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell technologies.
September 21, 2023
Crowley Bwxt Nuclear Tanker Rendering
Energy
Crowley Working on Concept Vessel with Nuclear Reactor On Board
The onboard power plant would supply energy to shore facilities.
September 20, 2023
Geothermal
Energy
DOE Awards $2M for Innovations to Source Domestic Lithium from Geothermal Brines
The solutions will advance cost-effective methods for the U.S. to secure a domestic lithium resource.
September 19, 2023
Senior packaging engineer Kyle Walker explains a tilt test for cups at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Seattle, June 28, 2023.
Energy
Starbucks Wants to Overhaul its Iconic Cup
Will customers go along?
September 15, 2023