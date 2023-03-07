Georgia Nuclear Plant Begins Splitting Atoms for First Time

The unit said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor.

Mar 7, 2023
Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Georgia has begun splitting atoms in one of its two new reactors, Georgia Power said Monday, a key step toward reaching commercial operation at the first new nuclear reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. That makes the intense heat that will be used to produce steam and spin turbines to generate electricity.

A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016. The company now says Unit 3 could begin commercial operation in May or June.

Unit 4 is projected to begin commercial operation sometime between this November and March 2024.

The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion. The reactors are now supposed to cost more than $30 billion. That doesn't include $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to more than $34 billion.

The latest set of delays at Unit 3 included a pipe part of a critical backup cooling system that was vibrating during startup testing. Construction workers had failed to install supports called for on blueprints. The company has also said it had to repair a slowly dripping valve and diagnose a problem involving water flow through reactor coolant pumps.

Georgia Power said Unit 3 would continue startup testing to show that its cooling system and steam supply system will work at the intense heat and pressure that a nuclear reactor creates. After that, operators are supposed to link the reactor to the electrical grid and gradually raise it to full power.

"We remain focused on safely bringing this unit online, fully addressing any issues and getting it right at every level," Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, said in a written statement. "Reaching initial criticality is one of the final steps in the startup process and has required tremendous diligence and attention to detail from our teams."

Georgia Power owns a minority of the two new reactors. The remaining shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost, and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States. Its costs and delays could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

Latest in Energy
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
March 2, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
February 24, 2023
Related Stories
Siemens
Energy
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
This photo provided by GHGSat shows GHGSat President Stephane Germain. The Canadian company has launched six satellites which are orbiting the Earth searching for methane plumes.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Satellite Co. Fights Climate Change
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Energy
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
I Stock 957979984
Energy
Oil Company to Pay $65 Million for 'Gross Negligence'
The company was responsible for 12 oil spills into U.S. waters.
March 6, 2023
Amogy Ammonia Powered Tugboat
Energy
Amogy Building 'World's First' Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emission Ship
Amogy is currently retrofitting a tugboat that was originally built in 1957.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by GHGSat shows GHGSat President Stephane Germain. The Canadian company has launched six satellites which are orbiting the Earth searching for methane plumes.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Satellite Co. Fights Climate Change
Canadian company GHGSat has launched six satellites to search for methane plumes.
March 6, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Energy
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
"We can’t afford growth. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet."
March 2, 2023
Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine on Jan. 30, 2017, near Tonopah, Nev.
Energy
DOE Grants $375M Loan for Lithium Battery Recycling Plant
It's a step forward in an effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries.
March 1, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.
February 28, 2023
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold 'Bubba' Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches.
Energy
Bill Signed for West Virginia Renewable Energy Battery Plant
Form Energy's planned manufacturing facility will create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.
February 27, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
According to Danfoss, excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a charge against the industry, but it's unclear who is following him.
February 23, 2023
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing multiple people and leaving dozens more missing, state media reported.
Safety
More Bodies Found in China Mine Collapse
48 miners remain missing.
February 23, 2023
Coal I Stock 1382128746
Safety
2 Confirmed Dead, 50+ Missing in Mine Collapse
China state media reported that numerous vehicles were also buried in the collapse.
February 22, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Automotive
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
The Ballet Company started rehearsing at the factory after being forced to shutter their rehearsal hall in response to soaring energy prices.
February 20, 2023
3D-printing technologies like Laser Engineered Net Shaping, shown here, are helping scientists at Sandia National Laboratories rapidly discover, prototype and test new materials.
Energy
New Superalloy Could Cut Carbon Emissions from Power Plants
The new 3D-printed superalloy could help power plants generate more electricity while producing less carbon.
February 17, 2023