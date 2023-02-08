Nevada Lithium Mine Wins Ruling

The green energy fights rage on.

Scott Sonner
Feb 8, 2023
Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., on Sept. 13, 2018. A federal judge on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents' effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit.
Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., on Sept. 13, 2018. A federal judge on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents' effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit.
Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents' efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation's largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries.

The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary's project near Nevada's border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law.

It's the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called "green energy" projects President Joe Biden's administration is pushing to help speed the nation's transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.

Critics argue digging for lithium poses the same ecological threats as mining for any other mineral or metal in the biggest gold-mining state in the U.S. They say efforts to downplay potential environmental and cultural impacts amount to "greenwashing,"

"We need truly just and sustainable solutions for the climate crisis, and not be digging ourselves deeper into the biodiversity crisis," said Greta Anderson, deputy director of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the plaintiffs considering an appeal.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno concluded late Monday that the opponents had failed to prove the project the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved in January 2021 would harm wildlife habitat, degrade groundwater or pollute the air.

She also denied — for the third time — relief sought by Native American tribes who argued it could destroy a nearby sacred site where their ancestors were massacred in 1865.

In her 49-page ruling, Du emphasized deference to a federal agency's approval of such projects. But she also acknowledged the complexity of laws regulating energy exploration under a recent U.S. appellate court ruling she adopted that could pose new challenges for those staking claims under the Mining Law of 1872.

"While this case encapsulates the tensions among competing interests and policy goals, this order does not somehow pick a winner based on policy considerations," Du warned in the introduction of her verdict.

Other projects that face legal challenges in U.S. court in Nevada include a proposed lithium mine where a desert wildflower has been declared endangered, and a proposed geothermal power plant on federal land near habitat for an endangered toad.

Last week, General Motors Co. announced it had conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of the Thacker Pass mine 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of Reno. The equity investment is contingent on the project clearing the final environmental and legal challenges it faces in federal court.

"The favorable ruling leaves in place the final regulatory approval needed in moving Thacker Pass into construction," Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas' president and CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. The company expects production to begin in the second half of 2026.

Du handed a partial victory to environmentalists in agreeing that the Bureau of Land Management had failed to determine whether the company had valid mining rights on 1,300 acres (526 hectares) adjacent to the mine site where Lithium Nevada intends to bury waste rock.

But she denied the opponents' request to vacate the agency's approval of the overall project's Record of Decision, which would have prohibited any construction from beginning until a new record of decision was issued.

Environmentalists clung to the lone part of her decision favorable to them. That part incorporates a recent ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a fight over the Mining Law of 1872 in a case in Arizona that could prove more onerous to mining companies that want to dispose of their waste on neighboring federal lands.

The San Francisco-based appellate court upheld an Arizona ruling that the Forest Service lacked authority to approve Rosemont Copper's plans to dispose of waste rock on land adjacent to the mine it wanted to dig on a national forest southeast of Tucson. The service and the Bureau of Land Management long have interpreted the mining law to convey the same mineral rights to such lands.

"It's disappointing that the BLM and the Biden Administration can't see through the greenwashing," Wildland Defense's Katie Fite said Tuesday.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Bike
Chrome Alternative Saves Bike Manufacturer on Energy Costs
January 25, 2023
This aerial photo shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, on March 17, 2022. Japan's government has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer,' indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, factoring into the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.
Japan Delays Fukushima Plant Water Release
January 13, 2023
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
December 8, 2022
Related Stories
Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter.
Energy
Shell Profit Doubles to Record High
Changes to the winding would need to be carried out while preserving the Ex certification of the units.
Energy
Sulzer Delivers Bespoke Motor Redesigns for National Grid
Raman spectroscopy can be used to predict the different chemical compounds that make up the sample.
Energy
Simplifying Oil and Gas Predictive Modeling
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope.
Energy
Biden Administration Recommends Major Alaska Oil Project
It could boost U.S. energy security.
February 3, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May 13, 2022. Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale in 2024, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Honda Outlines Hydrogen Power Plans
A new fuel cell stack will be produced in Ohio.
February 2, 2023
Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter.
Energy
Shell Profit Doubles to Record High
Russia's war in Ukraine sent global energy prices surging.
February 2, 2023
Dredge Jadwin, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel, powers south down the Mississippi River Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, past Commerce, Mo. Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.
Energy
Pumping Mississippi River Water West a Potential Drought Solution
Is it a solution or a pipedream?
February 1, 2023
Changes to the winding would need to be carried out while preserving the Ex certification of the units.
Energy
Sulzer Delivers Bespoke Motor Redesigns for National Grid
Helping National Grid secure gas supply to homes and businesses nationwide.
January 31, 2023
Refined tellurium is displayed at the Rio Tinto Kennecott refinery, May 11, 2022, in Magna, Utah.
Energy
Study Says World Has Enough Rare Earth Minerals to Fuel Green Energy Shift
Some people have worried that there won't be enough key minerals to make the switch.
January 30, 2023
An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019.
Aerospace
Carrier Emirates Test Flies Boeing 777 on Sustainable Fuel
It flew for just under an hour.
January 30, 2023
Research and development engineer Ravneet Kailey performs an experiment to produce steel without using carbon in a glowing lab cell, left, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Boston Metal, in Woburn, Mass.
Energy
U.S. Company Gets $120M Boost to Make 'Green Steel'
The company said it can eliminate all carbon dioxide from its steel production.
January 27, 2023
I Stock 1443326866
Energy
How California's New Climate Plan Could Help Speed Energy Transformation Around the World
California has a chance of succeeding, and in the process, showing the way for the rest of the world.
January 26, 2023
Bike
Energy
Chrome Alternative Saves Bike Manufacturer on Energy Costs
BiSAN estimates it has cut energy consumption and cost by more than 40% since making the switch.
January 25, 2023
Capture
Energy
Scientists Unveil Least Costly Carbon Capture System to Date
Snaring CO2 before it floats into the atmosphere is a key component in slowing global warming.
January 25, 2023
Plant
Energy
Element Building One of California's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Production Facilities
Element Resources will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually through its first phase.
January 24, 2023
Gold I Stock 535451545
Energy
3 Killed in Gold Mine Blast
Illegal mining activities are being blamed.
January 24, 2023
Kellogg
Energy
Kellogg Helping Rice Farmers Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
The program's pilot year helped farmers reduce over 1,600 metric tons of greenhouse gases.
January 23, 2023