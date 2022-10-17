Official: China Mining More Coal but Increasing Wind, Solar

Ensuring an adequate power supply is especially sensitive after economic growth slid to 2.2% over a year earlier.

Joe McDonald
Oct 17, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker sort coals at Qianyingzi coal mine in Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 20, 2021. China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year's power shortages, an official said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker sort coals at Qianyingzi coal mine in Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 20, 2021. China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year's power shortages, an official said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.
Han Xu/Xinhua via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.

China is a big investor in wind and solar, but jittery Communist Party leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth slumped last year and shortages caused blackouts. That prompted warnings that carbon emissions will rise faster through 2030, when they government says they should peak.

The ruling party aims for annual coal production to rise to 4.6 billion tons in 2025, a deputy director of the Cabinet’s National Energy Administration, Ren Jingdong, said at a news conference held during a ruling party congress. That would be a 12% increase over last year’s 4.1 billion tons.

Ensuring an adequate power supply is especially sensitive after economic growth slid to 2.2% over a year earlier in the first six months of this year, less than half the official target of 5.5%. The ruling party earlier called for this year's production to rise by 300 million tons, or about 7% of last year's output.

The challenges of relying on renewable sources were highlighted by a dry summer that left reservoirs in China's southwest too low to generate hydropower. That forced power cuts in Sichuan province and the major city of Chongqing.

Beijing will “give full play to the ‘ballast role’ of coal and the basic regulating role of coal power,” Ren said. He said the country will “vigorously enhance oil and gas exploration and development.”

Ren said officials are trying to ensure China meets targets in the ruling party’s latest five-year development plan for non-fossil fuel sources to supply 20% of power by 2025 and 25% by 2030. He said that includes wind, solar, hydro, nuclear and geothermal.

China will “comprehensively build a clean energy supply system,” Ren said.

Another official, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the Cabinet's planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said plans include building 450 million kilowatts of “large-scale wind and solar bases" in the Gobi Desert in China's north.

Beijing has spent tens of billions of dollars on solar and wind farms to reduce reliance on imported oil and gas and clean up its smog-choked cities. China accounted for about half of global investment in wind and solar in 2020.

Still, coal is expected to supply 60% of its power in the near future.

Authorities say they are shrinking carbon emissions per unit of economic output. The government reported a reduction of 3.8% last year, an improvement over 2020′s 1% gain but down from a 5.1% cut in 2017.

Last year’s total energy use increased 5.2% over 2020 after a revival of global demand for Chinese exports propelled a manufacturing boom, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Latest in Energy
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 12, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Energy
Utility Begins Loading Fuel at New Georgia Nuclear Plant
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, right, helps a coffin covered with a Turkish flag of one of the miners killed in a coal mine explosion, during his funeral in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. An official says an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has trapped dozens of miners. At least 14 have come out alive. The cause of Friday's blast in the town of Amasra in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known.
Energy
Death Toll Rises to 41 in Turkey Coal Mine Explosion
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Energy
Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
Sponsored
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
More in Energy
In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Energy
Utility Begins Loading Fuel at New Georgia Nuclear Plant
Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core.
October 17, 2022
Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Energy
Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Russian Oil to Germany
The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
October 12, 2022
Rmep Solar Farm
Energy
Cummins Opens Its Second-Largest Solar Farm
The solar installation will produce around 5.6 million kWh of power annually and more than 136 million kWh over 25 years.
October 6, 2022
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Energy
OPEC+ Weighs Large Oil Cutback to Boost Sagging Prices
The move could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gas prices for U.S. drivers.
October 5, 2022
Westinghouse Photo
Energy
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant
The LFR technology combines the use of liquid lead as a coolant, high-temperature operation and fast neutron spectrum.
October 4, 2022
Steam comes out of the chimneys of the coal-fired power station Neurath near the RWE Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, Germany, Monday, Oct.25, 2021.
Energy
German Energy Giant to End Coal Use by 2030
The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants.
October 4, 2022
Lucedale 02 2022 Exterior3 (002)
Energy
Enviva Opens Wood Biomass Facility in Mississippi
The Lucedale plant sources low-value wood from areas within 75 miles of the facility.
October 3, 2022
Zero Emission Forklift
Energy
Zero-Emission Forklift: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint One Lift at a Time
There is a wide range of benefits to using zero-emission forklifts in a warehouse.
October 3, 2022
With fewer steps involved in measurement, the uncertainty is reduced hence the measuring is much closer to the truth.
Energy
Advancements in Real-Time Measurement of LNG Composition During Processing and Custody Transfer
An advanced Raman spectroscopy system can accurately measure LNG composition and concentration.
September 30, 2022
Wind turbines turn near the village of Feldheim, rear left, near Treuenbrietzen, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Energy
In One Tiny German Town, Nobody Worries About Energy Bills
Population 130.
September 30, 2022
I Stock 1034313494
Energy
When the Power Grid Goes Down, Could Solar & Batteries Power Your Home?
What it would take for homes and commercial buildings to ride out long power outages.
September 29, 2022
In this image provided by Portland General Electric, windmills and solar panels line a renewable energy facility in Lexington, Ore., on this May 24, 2022.
Energy
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery 'Hybrid' Plant
At the Oregon plant, massive lithium batteries will store up to 120 megawatt-hours of power.
September 28, 2022
Evinci Stills2 Rework
Energy
Westinghouse's eVinci Microreactor Inches Closer to Commercialization
The eVinci microreactor is 100% factory-built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.
September 27, 2022
I Stock 1347366111
Energy
E-fuel a Viable Future Fuel for Maritime Industry
All parties in the maritime industry are doing all they can to make the usage of green fuels and shipping decarbonization a reality.
September 27, 2022
A worker cooks burgers at Zing Burger store in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Richard Kovacs, a business development manager for the Hungarian burger chain, said some of the chain's 15 stores have seen a 750% increase in electricity bills since the beginning of the year – leading to additional monthly costs of up to 1.5 million Hungarian forints ($3,840) per store.
Energy
Europe Preps for Winter Energy Crisis
Governments have worked hard to find new supplies and conserve energy.
September 26, 2022