S. Carolina Nuclear Fuel Plant Can Keep Running for 40 Years

The facility has experienced more than 40 environmental and safety problems since 1980.

Associated Press
Sep 13, 2022
Nuclear
iStock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory, which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants, a license to keep operating for 40 years.

Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked federal officials to limit it to 20 years because of more than 40 environmental and safety problems at the facility since 1980.

Those issues included nuclear material leaking through the plant floor, the buildup of uranium in an air pollution control device and groundwater pollution near the factory, The State newspaper reported.

But the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Monday it approved allowing the plant, built more than five decades ago, to keep making atomic fuel rods through 2062.

The agency cited a recent environmental study saying only small to moderate environmental impacts could be expected from the plant over the next 40 years.

Those environmental studies did not leave critics of the plant feeling better about its possible impacts, said Tom Clements, a nuclear safety watchdog.

“It’s no surprise,’’ Clements told the newspaper. “They have totally ignored public concerns about a 40-year operating license and all the events that have taken place over the last years. It makes it look like this was a done deal.’’

Westinghouse has been ordered to pay a number of small fines over the past 40 years including $24,000 after ash in the plant's incinerator exceeded limits for uranium.

In 2018, an acid solution burned a small hole in the floor of the plant, allowing uranium to contaminate the soil. The company cleaned up the area.

Environmentalists also said Westinghouse has not done enough to make sure dangerous material doesn't enter groundwater around the plant, but state officials said extensive testing and review by their scientists and three independent firms left them confident the factory was not an environmental threat.

South Carolina's Westinghouse plant has nearly 1,000 workers and is one of three factories in the U.S. making the fuel to run nuclear power plants. The other facilities are in Wilmington, North Carolina; and Richland, Washington.

Westinghouse promised safety is its top priority as it continues to make the fuel over the next 40 years.

“The Columbia fuel fabrication facility plays a vital role in fueling the global operating nuclear fleet while also assuring United States energy independence," Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe.
Energy
Last Reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Stopped
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Energy
Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
A rendering of the entrance of a Small Modular Reactor facility that Rolls-Royce SMR hopes to have operational by the end of the decade is seen in this handout render provided by Rolls-Royce SMR on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Energy
Small Nuke Reactors Emerge as Energy Option
But risks loom.
September 11, 2022
A rainbow forms between the European Council building, left, and the European Commission building right outside a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Energy
EU Nations Struggle to Find Joint Approach on Energy Prices
They are looking for ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.
September 9, 2022
A bowl is manufactured in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex, in La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin, central France, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs.
Energy
Ukraine War Hits James Bond's Glassmaker
Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers, with a scorpion on his wrist, when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.”
September 9, 2022
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Energy
Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector
Risky work in fossil fuels has been compensated with higher pay.
September 8, 2022
Fast-moving floodwater obliterated sections of major roads through Yellowstone National Park in June 2022.
Energy
Intense Heat Waves, Flooding Batter Electricity & Water Systems
America's aging infrastructure is sagging under the pressure.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 692096736
Energy
Tiny Algae Could Help Fix Concrete's Dirty Little Secret
Four innovative ways to clean up this notoriously hard to decarbonize industry.
September 7, 2022
Electric Salt Spoon
Energy
Electric Spoon Lightly Shocks You to Make Food Taste Saltier
Kirin pointed toward relatively high average sodium intake levels among Japanese consumers as the motivation behind the new device.
September 7, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
Its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire.
September 6, 2022
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
Critics say ending the source of energy is a good move, but not right now.
September 1, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Legislators Advance Plan to Extend Run of Calif's Oldest Nuke Plant
Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon.
September 1, 2022
Gas Prices Pump Ap
Energy
Indiana Refinery Fire to Only Minimally Hit Gas Prices
As long as the facility can reopen quickly.
August 30, 2022
In this undated photo provided by Waipa Studio/Pachama is Diego Saez Gil, who co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation.
Energy
Climate Tech CEO Wants to Hold Carbon Emitters Accountable
Some bad players in the past have taken on the practice of buying a few carbon offsets, putting an ad on social media of a few trees being planted, and using it as a way to hide the fact that they’re actually not doing anything.
August 29, 2022
I Stock 178972479
Energy
What Are Green Jobs?
And how can I get one?
August 29, 2022
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.
Energy
No UN Access Yet to Russian-Occupied Nuke Plant in Ukraine
The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline.
August 26, 2022