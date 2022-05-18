Chevron to Benefit from Easing Restrictions on Venezuela

The limited changes will allow Chevron to negotiate its license with the state-owned oil company.

May 18th, 2022
Regina Garcia Cano
Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido poses for a group photo with residents after presenting his unity plan for Venezuelans, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The faction of the Venezuelan opposition backed by the United States says it plans to hold primary contests next year to choose a presidential candidate for the planned 2024 election.
Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido poses for a group photo with residents after presenting his unity plan for Venezuelans, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The faction of the Venezuelan opposition backed by the United States says it plans to hold primary contests next year to choose a presidential candidate for the planned 2024 election.
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, FIle

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States government is moving to ease a few economic sanctions on Venezuela in a gesture meant to encourage resumed negotiations between the U.S.-backed opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The limited changes will allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with the state-owned oil company, PDVSA, but not to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin, two senior U.S. government officials told The Associated Press late Monday. The officials spoke under the condition of anonymity because the formal announcement had not been made.

Additionally, Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores — a former high-ranking PDVSA official and nephew of Venezuela’s first lady — will be removed from a list of sanctioned individuals, they said.

Hours after the announcement Tuesday, the opposition and Venezuela's government acknowledged they had begun conversations on possibly restarting negotiations.

The moves follow goodwill gestures by Maduro after meeting in March with representatives of the administration of President Joe Biden and a recent gathering in Central America between U.S. officials and the main Unitary Platform opposition coalition to discuss a path forward.

“These are things that ... the Unitary Platform negotiated and came to us to request that we do in order for them to be able to return to the negotiating table,” one of the officials said.

Scores of Venezuelans, including the country's attorney general and the head of the penitentiary system, and more than 140 entities, among them Venezuela's Central Bank, will remain sanctioned. The Treasury Department will continue to prohibit transactions with the Venezuelan government and PDVSA within U.S. financial markets.

Maduro himself is under indictment in the United States, accused of conspiring “to flood the United States with cocaine” and use the drug trade as a “weapon against America.”

Venezuela's government suspended talks with the opposition in October after the extradition to the U.S. of a key Maduro ally on money laundering charges. Maduro at the time conditioned his return to the negotiating table on the release from custody of businessman Alex Saab, who was extradited from the African nation of Cape Verde.

The negotiations took place in Mexico City under the guidance of Norwegian diplomats.

California-based Chevron is the last major U.S. oil company to do business in Venezuela, where it first invested in the 1920s. Its four joint ventures with PDVSA produced about 200,000 barrels a day in 2019, but the U.S. government ordered it in 2020 to wind down production, and since then, it has only been allowed to carry out essential work on oil wells to preserve its assets and employment levels in Venezuela.

The change allows “Chevron to negotiate the terms of the potential future activities in Venezuela,” a senior U.S. official told reporters Tuesday. "It does not allow entry into any agreement with PDVSA or any other activity involving PDVSA or ... Venezuela's oil sector. So, fundamentally, what they are doing is just allowed to talk.”

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The company's investments in Venezuela's oil fields and machinery over the last century had an estimated value of $2.6 billion as of 2020.

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, yet its political upheaval and economic decline have pushed more than 6 million people to migrate in recent years. About three quarters of those who remain live on less than $1.90 a day, considered the international standard for extreme poverty, and many lack access to clean, running water and electricity.

The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his 2018 reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Juan Guaidó, who was head of the then-opposition-dominated congress and remains the leader of the Unitary Platform.

For the past five years, the U.S. has used punishing financial and personal sanctions, criminal indictments and support for clandestine groups in an unsuccessful campaign to remove Maduro and restore what it sees as Venezuela’s stolen democracy.

But in March, U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, to meet with Maduro after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the world order and forced Washington to rethink its national security priorities.

After the meeting, Maduro freed two American prisoners and promised to resume negotiations with his opponents.

Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Tuesday tweeted that the South American country hopes the decisions by the U.S. will "pave the way for the absolute lifting of the illegal sanctions that affect all of our people.”

The senior U.S. officials said the government will calibrate sanctions based on concrete outcomes at the negotiations and would reimpose them in the event of backsliding in the dialogue process.

“What you are seeing here is a very honed approach that is looking at a clear roadmap in Venezuela, where the only path that the regime has toward the alleviation of sanctions from the United States is a negotiation that leads to concrete outcomes,” one of the officials told reporters.

Yet, in a sign of the opposition’s longstanding internal disagreements, the Unitary Platform put out a statement Tuesday to “categorically” deny the group had “requested the elimination of personal sanctions as part of the negotiation” process. It was then followed by a separate statement from the group’s delegation in the dialogue process that made no mention of the economic sanctions but said it had begun “formal conversations” with its counterpart to try to resume negotiations soon.

Maduro’s chief negotiator and leader of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, and Gerardo Blyde, who has led the opposition’s delegation in Mexico City, tweeted the same picture of themselves together with a message alluding to a working meeting.

Malpica-Flores was once national treasurer and PDVSA's vice president of finance. He was individually sanctioned in 2017 as the U.S. targeted people associated with Venezuela's rampant government corruption.

His aunt, Cilia Flores, is one of the most influential members of Venezuela’s government and a constant presence alongside her husband. Two other nephews of hers are imprisoned in the U.S. on drug conspiracy convictions.

More than a dozen Democrats this month sent Biden a letter urging him to consider lifting broad economic sanctions. After the March gathering in Caracas, Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also spoke in favor of suspending oil sanctions to provide support for negotiations without letting up pressure on human rights abusers and corrupt officials.

Others, however, quickly criticized the administration after Tuesday's announcement, including Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The Democrat in a statement said the strategy of giving Maduro “a handful of undeserved handouts” so that he promises to negotiate with the opposition “is a strategy destined to fail.”

“Removing Flores from the list of sanctioned people is obviously a gift to Maduro,” Menendez later told reporters.

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A plane drops fire retardant onto the Coastal Fire Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Nuclear Lab Peers Into Future of Wildfire
Land managers say expansive U.S. national forests can't be thinned by hand and machine alone.
May 16th, 2022
I Stock 1277076570
What is a Dead Pool?
It sounds ominous. And it is.
May 12th, 2022
A digestor on a family farm in Spierdijk, Netherlands.
Ben & Jerry's Pilot Project Aims to Slash Dairy Emissions
"Project Mootopia" will tackle climate change through seaweed supplements and manure management.
May 11th, 2022
This aerial photo shows the Standard Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Calif., with Los Angeles International Airport in the background and the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the foreground on May 25, 2017. A plan released by the California Air Resources Board on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, recommends a majority of the state's oil refineries install carbon capture technology by 2030. Such technology could be used to capture carbon emissions so they don't go out into the atmosphere.
California Lays Out Plan to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
The board staff recommends the state cut the use of oil and gas by 91% by 2045.
May 11th, 2022
I Stock 510539589
Electric Eels Point Way to Future Battery Technologies
Eels inspired the first battery 200 years ago.
May 10th, 2022
Gasprices
Average U.S. Gasoline Price Jumps 15 Cents to $4.38 Per Gallon
The current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history.
May 9th, 2022
Untitled
Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying Occidental Petroleum Stock
Berkshire bought nearly 5.9 million more shares on Monday and Tuesday.
May 6th, 2022
A worker walks among pipelines that will carry gas toward Rambouillet, France, May 3, 2022.
Europe's Farmers Stir Up Biogas to Offset Russian Energy
They'll soon turn on the tap of a new facility where crops and agricultural waste are mashed up and fermented.
May 6th, 2022
I Stock 480964788
Allowing E15 Fuel Year-Round Won't Increase Sales Much
But it's a symbolic victory for corn ethanol advocates.
May 5th, 2022
About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina after the utility sold a number of properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit by 1.1 million of its customers over the never completed plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia.
$61M in Refunds for Customers in SC Nuclear Debacle
The plants never produced a watt of power.
May 5th, 2022
A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Energy giant Shell reported Thursday, May 5, 2022 record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fuelling calls for the British government to impose a windfall earnings to assist consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.
Shell Reports Record Earnings
High oil and gas prices, partly due to uncertainty about supplies from Russia, are boosting the profits of major energy companies.
May 5th, 2022