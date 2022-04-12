Westinghouse, Framatome to Supply Fuel to Czech Nuclear Plant

Both will deliver the nuclear fuel for about 15 years.

Apr 12th, 2022
Associated Press
State-controlled power company CEZ says that Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for some 15 years, starting in 2024.
State-controlled power company CEZ says that Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for some 15 years, starting in 2024.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file

PRAGUE (AP) — Westinghouse Electric Co. and France’s Framatome have been selected to deliver fuel supplies for the Czech Republic's Temelin nuclear plant, easing the country’s dependence on Russia.

State-controlled power company CEZ said Tuesday that Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for about 15 years, starting in 2024. The deal is worth billions of Czech crowns (1$ = 22.515 Czech crowns), it said.

Russia’s TVEL, the plant's current supplier and part of Russian energy giant Rosatom, had also bid to supply the fuel.

CEZ said it selected the U.S. and French nuclear power companies so that it could reliably ensure a continuous supply of fuel cells for Temelin's reactors, while "minimizing the risks of a possible supply outage.”

CEZ operates two 1,000-megawatt reactors at the Temelin plant. Westinghouse had provided fuel supplies to Temelin for 10 years till 2010.

The Czech Republic already relies on six nuclear reactors to generate more than a third of its total electricity. Besides the two in Temelin, CEZ operates another four 510-megawatt units at the Dukovany power plant.

Dukovany have been also using the nuclear fuel from TVEL.

Unlike its western neighbors Austria and Germany, the Czech Republic is doubling down on nuclear power and also renewable energy sources after deciding to phase out coal as a fuel for energy generation by 2033 in order to reduce carbon emissions.

CEZ launched a tender last month to build a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear plant as the country aims to increase nuclear power generation.

Russia’s Rosatom and China’s CNG were excluded from the tender on security grounds.

More in Energy
The head of the International Renewable Energy Agency says “radical action” is needed to ensure global warming doesn't pass dangerous thresholds, warning that greenhouse gas emissions are heading in the wrong direction.
Germany: Deal on Radio Beacons Makes Space for Wind Turbines
It will allow the construction of more than 1,000 onshore wind turbines.
Apr 6th, 2022
I Stock 1307701920
Revolutionary Changes in Transportation Could Slow Global Warming
If they’re done right.
Apr 5th, 2022
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service temporarily listed a rare northern Nevada toad as endangered on an emergency basis partly because of threats a geothermal plant in the works poses to its habitat in the only place its known to live in the world about 100 miles east of Reno.
Endangered Toad May Threaten New Geothermal Power Plant
The company broke ground on the power plant last month.
Apr 5th, 2022
A loaded dump truck passes an empty truck as it carries away coal at the Kedrovsky open-pit coal mine in Kemerovo, Russia, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. The move is an element in a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed to impose financial penalties on the private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials tasked with carrying out checks.
EU Proposes Russian Coal Ban
The ban on coal imports is worth $4.4 billion per year.
Apr 5th, 2022
Susanne Rostmark, research leader, LKAB, holds a piece of hot briquetted iron ore made using the HYBRIT process nearby the venture’s pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022.
'Green Steel' Heats Up the Frozen North
A high-tech pilot plant aims to slash the carbon emissions involved in steel production.
Apr 4th, 2022
Shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 15, 2021.
Nuclear Operator Says Russian Troops Leave Chernobyl
Ukrainian officials said Russian soldiers in the Red Forest received "significant doses of radiation."
Apr 1st, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices
High prices have not coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production.
Mar 31st, 2022
PV-GEMS prototype systems were designed with energy simulations in Phase 1, while this award for Phase 2 will be demonstration and deployment.
Pod System Could Reduce Home Energy Use by 75%
We need a better way to upgrade older homes.
Mar 30th, 2022
Monitoring your systems with an energy logger like the Fluke 1770 Series Three-Phase Power Quality Analyzer can help you analyze and troubleshoot power quality issues quickly.
Top 7 Tools for Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency can equal a reduction in energy consumption, improved performance, and/or extended equipment life.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wilson Tong, CEO of LifeArt Asia, left, talks to a reporter who tries out a catholic-designed paper coffin at Tong's factory in Hong Kong, March 18, 2022.
Hong Kong COVID Toll Leads to Eco-Friendlier Coffins
As the city runs out of coffins, one company is offering a cardboard alternative.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wind generators in front of a coal-fired power plant near Jackerath, Germany, Dec. 7, 2018.
Energy Agency Says 'Radical Action' Needed to Hit Climate Goals
The world needs to pour $5.7 trillion annually into solar, wind and other forms of clean power.
Mar 29th, 2022
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks
The decrease comes after nine weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
Mar 28th, 2022