EU Proposes Russian Coal Ban

The ban on coal imports is worth $4.4 billion per year.

Apr 5th, 2022
Samuel Petrequin
A loaded dump truck passes an empty truck as it carries away coal at the Kedrovsky open-pit coal mine in Kemerovo, Russia, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. The move is an element in a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed to impose financial penalties on the private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials tasked with carrying out checks.
A loaded dump truck passes an empty truck as it carries away coal at the Kedrovsky open-pit coal mine in Kemerovo, Russia, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. The move is an element in a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed to impose financial penalties on the private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials tasked with carrying out checks.
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch proposed Tuesday a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as “heinous crimes” carried out around Kyiv, with evidence that Russian troops may have deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians.

Von der Leyen said the ban on coal imports is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

She didn't mention natural gas, with consensus among the 27 EU member countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes more difficult to secure.

The EU gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia and many EU countries, including Germany — the bloc’s largest economy — are opposed to cutting off gas imports.

So far, Europe had not been willing to target Russian energy over fears that it would plunge the European economy into recession. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal means finding unanimity on energy measures is a tall order, but the recent reports of civilian killings have increased pressure for tougher EU sanctions.

“To take a clear stand is not only crucial for us in Europe but also for the rest of the world,” von der Leyen said. “A clear stand against Putin’s war of choice. A clear stand against the massacre of civilians. And a clear stand against the violation of the fundamental principles of the world order.”

Other measures proposed by the EU’s executive arm include sanctions on more individuals and four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second-largest Russian bank.

“These four banks, which we now totally cut off from the markets, represent 23% of market share in the Russian banking sector,” von der Leyen said. “This will further weaken Russia´s financial system."

If the proposal is adopted unanimously by all 27 EU countries, the new package of sanctions would also ban Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from EU ports, with exceptions for essentials such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy.

Further targeted export bans, worth 10 billion euros, in sectors covering quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment have also been proposed.

“With this, we will continue to degrade Russia’s technological base and industrial capacity,” von der Leyen said.

According to EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, 62% of Russia’s exports to the EU were hydrocarbons last year.

“If we really want to affect Russia’s economy, that’s where we need to look,” he said. “And that’s exactly what is subject to discussions concerning this sanctions package.”

Because of its climate ambitions, the EU has been moving away from coal for years. Coal use fell from 1.2 billion tons a year to 427 million tons between 1990 and 2020, but imports rose from 30% to 60% of coal use.

The European Union gets about 25% of its oil from Russia, while the EU imported 53% of hard coal from the country in 2020, which accounted for 30% of the EU’s hard coal consumption.

Russian coal would be easier to replace than Russian gas because coal comes by ship and there are multiple global suppliers. Germany’s association of coal importers said in March that Russian coal could be replaced “in a few months.”

Analysts at the Bruegel think tank said in March that Germany and Poland were particularly reliant on Russian coal for power generation and that “Russian coal can be replaced because global markets are well supplied and flexible.”

But they added that “replacing Russian coal imports will require the lightspeed deployment of new supply chains to bring the right type of coal where it is needed. Most European coal users already source from different suppliers and should be able to build on existing relationships.”

But the switch would mean more import demand from Europe and higher global coal prices, with significant effects on emerging and developed economies that also rely on coal.

___

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
PV-GEMS prototype systems were designed with energy simulations in Phase 1, while this award for Phase 2 will be demonstration and deployment.
Pod System Could Reduce Home Energy Use by 75%
We need a better way to upgrade older homes.
Mar 30th, 2022
Monitoring your systems with an energy logger like the Fluke 1770 Series Three-Phase Power Quality Analyzer can help you analyze and troubleshoot power quality issues quickly.
Top 7 Tools for Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency can equal a reduction in energy consumption, improved performance, and/or extended equipment life.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wilson Tong, CEO of LifeArt Asia, left, talks to a reporter who tries out a catholic-designed paper coffin at Tong's factory in Hong Kong, March 18, 2022.
Hong Kong COVID Toll Leads to Eco-Friendlier Coffins
As the city runs out of coffins, one company is offering a cardboard alternative.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wind generators in front of a coal-fired power plant near Jackerath, Germany, Dec. 7, 2018.
Energy Agency Says 'Radical Action' Needed to Hit Climate Goals
The world needs to pour $5.7 trillion annually into solar, wind and other forms of clean power.
Mar 29th, 2022
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks
The decrease comes after nine weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
Mar 28th, 2022
President Joe Biden listens as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, March 25, 2022.
U.S., EU Announce Partnership to Undercut Russian Energy
The U.S. and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year.
Mar 25th, 2022
A MarkWest Liberty natural gas pipeline and fracking well cap in Valencia, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020.
Pipeline Agency Pulls Climate Assessment Plan
Industry groups and lawmakers from both parties had pushed back on the proposal.
Mar 25th, 2022
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at the Department of Justice in Washington, Nov. 2, 2021. The Justice Department says four Russian government officials have been charged in hacks that targeted the global energy industry and thousands of computers around the world between 2012 and 2018. “Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world,” Monaco said in a statement.
Russian Officials Charged in Years-Old Energy Sector Hacks
Although the intrusions date back years, the indictments were recently unsealed.
Mar 25th, 2022
A rare view into the Advanced Test Reactor’s 35-foot high reactor vessel, after removal of the 31-ton stainless steel top head to begin a full core overhaul that was completed on March 21, 2022.
Advanced Test Reactor Overhauled
The 11-month outage occurs about every 10 years.
Mar 24th, 2022
A technician works in the Large Hadron Collider tunnel of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Meyrin, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2016.
Atom-Smashers Ponder Response to Russia's Invasion
Nuclear researchers want to punish Russia while protecting its scientists working on the universe's deepest mysteries.
Mar 24th, 2022
Port of Brunsbuettel, Germany, March 1, 2022.
EU Looks to U.S. to Curb Reliance on Russian Natural Gas
Officials will discuss shipments of liquefied natural gas over the next two years.
Mar 24th, 2022