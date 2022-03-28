Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks

The decrease comes after nine weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

Mar 28th, 2022
Associated Press
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

More in Energy
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Port of Brunsbuettel, Germany, March 1, 2022.
EU Looks to U.S. to Curb Reliance on Russian Natural Gas
Officials will discuss shipments of liquefied natural gas over the next two years.
Mar 24th, 2022
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 15, 2021.
Russians Destroy Chernobyl Laboratory
The new facility had worked to improve management of radioactive waste.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Tanker trucks line up near a natural gas burn-off, Williston, N.D., June 9, 2014.
Feds Propose Climate Change Disclosure Requirement
The proposal would require companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks.
Mar 22nd, 2022
A pilot plant near the Salton Sea in California pairs lithium extraction with geothermal energy production.
How a Few Geothermal Plants Could Solve America's Lithium Supply Crunch
And boost the EV battery industry.
Mar 21st, 2022
A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. In a statement on Monday, March 21, 2022, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia said it “won’t bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets” after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have affected the kingdom’s production.
Saudi Arabia Says it's Not Responsible for High Oil Prices
Gasoline prices have hit record highs around the world.
Mar 21st, 2022
Doe
Rensselaer Receives Funding to Reduce Nuclear Waste, Advance Clean Energy
Rensselaer researchers will focus on developing a solution for effectively managing complex fluoride salt waste streams.
Mar 18th, 2022
I Stock 471386215
Energy Startup to Build West Virginia Battery Factory
The company plans to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory's first workers.
Mar 18th, 2022
I Stock 1213742298
Russia's Energy Clout Doesn't Just Come from Oil & Gas
It's also a key nuclear supplier.
Mar 18th, 2022
On Monday, March 7, many people voiced strong opposition to an offshore wind energy project in Ocean City, N.J. that could be a glimpse at the future of efforts to connect offshore power projects to the shoreline.
New Jersey to Study Environmental Impacts of Offshore Wind Projects
The state hopes to establish baseline data to assess changes caused by wind farms.
Mar 16th, 2022
The elevation of Lake Powell fell below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters), a record low that surpasses a critical threshold at which officials have long warned signals their ability to general hydropower is in jeopardy.
Lake Powell Hits Historic Low, Raising Hydropower Concerns
It is at its lowest level in more than a half century.
Mar 16th, 2022
This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, N.M. There's no way of knowing if cost increases and missed construction deadlines will continue at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository. That's according to a report made public Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by Government Accountability Office.
Watchdog Has Concerns with Projects at U.S. Nuclear Repository
A multimillion-dollar project is underway.
Mar 16th, 2022