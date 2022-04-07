Shell Says Russia Exit Has Already Cost $5 Billion

The company announced it would stop buying Russian oil and withdraw from any involvement with Russian hydrocarbons.

Apr 7th, 2022
Associated Press
London-based Shell said Thursday, April 7, 2022 that the reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of this year by between $4 billion and $5 billion.
London-based Shell said Thursday, April 7, 2022 that the reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of this year by between $4 billion and $5 billion.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

LONDON (AP) — Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as $5 billion.

The reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of the year by between $4 billion and $5 billion, London-based Shell said Thursday. The estimate was part of an update released before publication of complete first-quarter earnings on May 5.

Shell said last month that it was “appalled” by the invasion of Ukraine as it announced plans to exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. Those assets alone were valued at about $3 billion at the end of last year, according to Shell’s annual report.

The company later said it would stop buying Russian oil and withdraw from any involvement with Russian hydrocarbons “regardless of their financial implications.”

Shell’s decision came as the U.K. joined governments around the world in imposing sanctions on Russian companies, banks and wealthy individuals in an effort to pressure President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.

Energy companies are under pressure to cut ties with Russia because oil and natural gas exports are crucial to financing the Kremlin and its military.

More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 6th, 2022
Susanne Rostmark, research leader, LKAB, holds a piece of hot briquetted iron ore made using the HYBRIT process nearby the venture’s pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022.
'Green Steel' Heats Up the Frozen North
A high-tech pilot plant aims to slash the carbon emissions involved in steel production.
Apr 4th, 2022
Shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 15, 2021.
Nuclear Operator Says Russian Troops Leave Chernobyl
Ukrainian officials said Russian soldiers in the Red Forest received "significant doses of radiation."
Apr 1st, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices
High prices have not coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production.
Mar 31st, 2022
PV-GEMS prototype systems were designed with energy simulations in Phase 1, while this award for Phase 2 will be demonstration and deployment.
Pod System Could Reduce Home Energy Use by 75%
We need a better way to upgrade older homes.
Mar 30th, 2022
Monitoring your systems with an energy logger like the Fluke 1770 Series Three-Phase Power Quality Analyzer can help you analyze and troubleshoot power quality issues quickly.
Top 7 Tools for Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency can equal a reduction in energy consumption, improved performance, and/or extended equipment life.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wilson Tong, CEO of LifeArt Asia, left, talks to a reporter who tries out a catholic-designed paper coffin at Tong's factory in Hong Kong, March 18, 2022.
Hong Kong COVID Toll Leads to Eco-Friendlier Coffins
As the city runs out of coffins, one company is offering a cardboard alternative.
Mar 29th, 2022
Wind generators in front of a coal-fired power plant near Jackerath, Germany, Dec. 7, 2018.
Energy Agency Says 'Radical Action' Needed to Hit Climate Goals
The world needs to pour $5.7 trillion annually into solar, wind and other forms of clean power.
Mar 29th, 2022
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks
The decrease comes after nine weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
Mar 28th, 2022
President Joe Biden listens as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, March 25, 2022.
U.S., EU Announce Partnership to Undercut Russian Energy
The U.S. and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year.
Mar 25th, 2022
A MarkWest Liberty natural gas pipeline and fracking well cap in Valencia, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020.
Pipeline Agency Pulls Climate Assessment Plan
Industry groups and lawmakers from both parties had pushed back on the proposal.
Mar 25th, 2022
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at the Department of Justice in Washington, Nov. 2, 2021. The Justice Department says four Russian government officials have been charged in hacks that targeted the global energy industry and thousands of computers around the world between 2012 and 2018. “Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world,” Monaco said in a statement.
Russian Officials Charged in Years-Old Energy Sector Hacks
Although the intrusions date back years, the indictments were recently unsealed.
Mar 25th, 2022