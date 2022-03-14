A Long-Delayed Nuclear Reactor Goes Online in Finland

It can generate electricity at a 1,600-megawatt capacity.

Mar 14th, 2022
Jari Tanner
Nuclearreactor
iStock

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor went online Saturday amid expectations that it will boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets.

Finnish operator Teollisuuden Voima said the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in the country's west started supplying electricity to the national power grid.

It will go through a trial period of about four months during which it will generate electricity only at a fraction of its 1,600 megawatt capacity.

The reactor will reach peak capacity in July when it will cover an estimated 14% of Finland’s total electricity demand, reducing the country’s need to import electricity from Norway, Russia and Sweden, Teollisuuden Voima said.

The last time a new nuclear reactor was commissioned in Finland was over 40 years ago. The Olkiluoto 3 is among western Europe's first new reactors in over a decade.

The Olkiluoto 3 is a third generation European-type pressurized water reactor developed and built by a joint venture between France’s Areva and Germany’s Siemens. Construction began in 2005 and was to be completed four years later. However, the project was plagued by several technological problems that lead to lawsuits.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said late last year that the reactor's final price tag was put at around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) - almost three times more than what was initially estimated.

Finland now has five nuclear reactors in two power plants located on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Combined, they cover more than 40% of Finland’s electricity demand.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, with Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Washington, March 7, 2022.
Biden Restores California's Power to Set Car Emissions Rules
The move is likely to usher in stricter standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.
Mar 10th, 2022
I Stock 473528482
Maine City to Incentivize Renewable Energy, Heat
Officials are working with a solar company to offer discounts on solar panels and home heating appliances.
Mar 10th, 2022
Chemicalplant
Chevron Phillips Agrees to Cut Pollution at 3 Texas Plants
The company was accused of causing excess air pollution in the area.
Mar 10th, 2022
A bid by ExxonMobil to restart offshore oil wells shut down in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years was rejected Tuesday, March 8, 2022, amid lingering environmental concerns.
California County Rejects ExxonMobil Plan to Truck Oil
ExxonMobil argued that trucking was the only way to bring offshore crude to market.
Mar 9th, 2022
Energy giant Shell said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.
Shell Says It Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Natural Gas
Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Mar 8th, 2022
The price of regular gas at the Conoco station off I-81 near Mahanoy City, Pa., was $4.09 on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022. The station is right off of the 1-81 exit.
Gas Tops $4 Per Gallon Average, 1st Time Since 2008
That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week.
Mar 7th, 2022
Oil Tankers Safety Seaside I Stock 1130619546
Court Filing Seeks to Seize Iran Oil on U.S.-owned Tanker
The filing calls on American authorities to seize and sell it on behalf of families of 9/11 victims.
Mar 7th, 2022
I Stock 1134883812
Siemens Invests $54M in Electrical Infrastructure
The company will add 300 jobs at locations in California and Texas.
Mar 7th, 2022
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, March 3, 2022.
Biden to Announce Siemens Investment, Factory Jobs
The technology company plans to produce equipment for electrical infrastructure.
Mar 4th, 2022
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Russia Attacks Ukraine Nuclear Plant as Invasion Advances
The assault renewed fears that the invasion could set off a Chernobyl-like emergency.
Mar 4th, 2022
A Lukoil gas station sits in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 3, 2022. Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, the Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans.
Russian-Branded Gas Stations Face Backlash
But the stations are franchises owned by locals, not Russians.
Mar 4th, 2022