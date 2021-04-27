DoE Investing Up to $8.25B in Loans to Boost Electrical Grid

The DoE said the loans will support projects to widen clean electricity reach and enhance grid reliability.

Apr 27th, 2021
U.S. Department of Energy
I Stock 1264709972
iStock

WASHINGTON — In support of the Biden Administration’s commitment to modernize the nation’s power grid and infrastructure and deliver 100 percent clean energy to businesses and homeowners by 2035, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Tuesday the availability of up to $8.25 billion in loans from its Loan Programs Office (LPO) and the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) for efforts to expand and improve the nation’s transmission grid. This is one of several Biden Administration announcements made today underscoring its commitment to accelerating efforts to expand and modernize the nation’s electrical grid, creating good-paying unions jobs while increasing access to reliable, affordable, clean power.  

“DOE is making financing available for projects that improve resilience and expand transmission capacity across the electrical grid, so we can reliably move clean energy from places where it’s produced to places where it’s needed most,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This is a down payment on our efforts to modernize our transmission nationwide — but we need the American Jobs Plan to complete them. These investments will make our power system more resilient against threats and more reliable as we increase our clean energy capacity, creating thousands of jobs in the process.”

President Biden’s American Jobs Plan calls for historic investments to modernize and upgrade the country’s power grid, improving resilience against cyber threats, natural disasters, and physical attacks. This includes expansion and upgrades to transmission lines — which are also essential to the administration’s goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035. Renewable energy capacity is often generated far away from population centers where demand is highest. Without added transmission capacity, the electricity grid cannot reliably and consistently deliver renewably sourced power from these points of generation to high demand areas.

As DOE joins federal efforts to increase the grid’s renewable energy capacity — such as the plan announced last month to add 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 — Secretary Granholm has made addressing transmission challenges a key priority. Today’s announcement lays out financial tools that DOE can bring to bear in support of transmission development. Passage of the American Jobs Plan will allow DOE to expand on these resources.

DOE has two separate financing streams available to assist with transmission projects:

  • Up to $5 billion in loan guarantees from LPO. LPO’s Title 17 Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program and Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program allow DOE to support innovative transmission projects along with transmission projects owned by federally recognized tribal nations or Alaska Native Corporations. This includes high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, transmission to connect offshore wind, and facilities sited along rail and highway routes.   
  • Up to $3.25 billion from WAPA's Transmission Infrastructure Program (TIP) revolving loan program. TIP is a unique federal debt financing program, congressionally mandated to support transmission and related infrastructure projects that facilitate the delivery of reliable, affordable, clean power in the Western United States. Applicants can leverage WAPA’s technical transmission expertise for project development support and access low-cost capital.

Details on loan guarantees through LPO and application instructions can be found here. Details on loan eligibility through TIP and application instructions can be found here. The full list of announcements around efforts to enhance the electrical grid can be found here.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 15, 2021.
35 Years Since Disaster, Chernobyl Warns, Inspires
The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a baleful monument to human mistakes — but Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income.
Apr 26th, 2021
I Stock 1280363964
Working Group Targets Jobs for Fossil Fuel Communities
Nearly $38 billion in currently available funding could help support job creation, rural infrastructure and reclaiming abandoned mine lands.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. On Friday, April 23, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would halt all new fracking permits in the state by January 2024. He also ordered state regulators to plan for halting all oil extraction in the state by 2045.
California Seeks to Ban New Fracking
Gov. Gavin Newsom is using his authority to take on the state's powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.
Apr 26th, 2021
A rescue boat is seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday.
$25M Suit Blames Energy, Boat Companies in Fatal Capsizing
They are the first of what is expected to be numerous lawsuits filed over the capsizing of the Seacor Power, a 234-foot-long lift boat.
Apr 26th, 2021
Factory Smokestacks Emissions I Stock 1309100128
NAM Releases Statement in Favor of Climate Change Action
CEO Jay Timmons says manufacturing "holds the key to solving this global challenge."
Apr 23rd, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.
Jobs Are Make-or-Break Argument for Biden in Climate Plan
Climate change is not just a threat, says President Biden. It's an opportunity.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Pumpjacks in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015.
US Pauses Oil, Gas Lease Sales from Public Land
The Interior Department cancelled sales through June amid a review of how the program contributes to climate change.
Apr 22nd, 2021
In this July 24, 2014 file photo, bourbon supplies age in barrels at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Ky.
Maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark Eyes Major Carbon Footprint Reduction
Beam Suntory revealed several major sustainability pledges, including halving its greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 2030.
Apr 21st, 2021
Wind turbines near Glenrock, Wyo.
US Electric Power Sector Halfway to Zero Carbon Emissions
Wind, solar and battery technologies will be central to further decarbonization.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1251538483
Lab Looks to Boost Power Supply for Nuclear Mission
Officials have said one of the transmission lines to Los Alamos National Laboratory is expected to reach capacity this summer.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1203085057
Hydrogen a Future Fuel Oil Execs & Environmentalists Could Embrace
It's not a magic bullet, but it may be an important step towards clean energy.
Apr 21st, 2021