BP Profit Spike Leads to Buyback Program

It confirmed it had reached its target of reducing net debt to below $35 billion earlier than expected.

Apr 27th, 2021
Pan Pylas
In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013, a sign at a BP filling station in Lakewood, N.J., USA. Energy company BP said Tuesday April 27, 2021, it will be returning around half a billion dollars to shareholders.
In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013, a sign at a BP filling station in Lakewood, N.J., USA. Energy company BP said Tuesday April 27, 2021, it will be returning around half a billion dollars to shareholders.
AP Photo/Mel Evans, FILE

LONDON (AP) — BP said Tuesday that it would be returning around a half-billion dollars to shareholders after “significantly” higher oil prices contributed to a big rise in profits and a reduction in debt levels.

The energy company said its underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard that strips out one-off items — spiked to $2.6 billion in the first three months of 2021 from $791 million a year earlier. That was markedly ahead of the rise to $1.6 billion that had been the consensus in financial markets.

BP, which is seeking to transform its business to a lower-carbon future, said it will launch a $500 million share buyback program in the second quarter as it confirmed it had reached its target of reducing net debt to below $35 billion earlier than expected. Its net debt fell to $33.3 billion at the end of March against $38.9 billion at the end of 2020 on a combination of asset sales and firmer oil prices.

“With the acceleration of divestment proceeds, together with strong business performance and the recovery in the price environment, we generated strong cash flow and delivered on our net debt target around a year early," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

BP also announced a dividend of 5.25 cents a share for the first quarter, which is in line with the previous quarter’s payout but half that seen a year earlier.

In response to the pandemic, which sparked an oil price rout on fears over the global economy, BP last year cut its dividend for the first time since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico more than a decade ago

But oil prices have been recovering sharply as the world’s biggest economies bounce back from the pandemic. The price of Brent crude rebounded to an average of $61 a barrel in the first quarter, up from $44 dollars in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BP's share price rose 2% in early trading in London to 302.40 pence.

“The market could not have asked for more from BP with these results," Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. “The company has seized the opportunity of a recovery in energy prices to pay down its debts, leaving it well set for the future when conditions might not be so favorable.”

More in Energy
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold and in order to get through this crisis, manufacturers must take decisive action.
Apr 5th, 2021
I Stock 1280363964
Working Group Targets Jobs for Fossil Fuel Communities
Nearly $38 billion in currently available funding could help support job creation, rural infrastructure and reclaiming abandoned mine lands.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. On Friday, April 23, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would halt all new fracking permits in the state by January 2024. He also ordered state regulators to plan for halting all oil extraction in the state by 2045.
California Seeks to Ban New Fracking
Gov. Gavin Newsom is using his authority to take on the state's powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.
Apr 26th, 2021
A rescue boat is seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday.
$25M Suit Blames Energy, Boat Companies in Fatal Capsizing
They are the first of what is expected to be numerous lawsuits filed over the capsizing of the Seacor Power, a 234-foot-long lift boat.
Apr 26th, 2021
Factory Smokestacks Emissions I Stock 1309100128
NAM Releases Statement in Favor of Climate Change Action
CEO Jay Timmons says manufacturing "holds the key to solving this global challenge."
Apr 23rd, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.
Jobs Are Make-or-Break Argument for Biden in Climate Plan
Climate change is not just a threat, says President Biden. It's an opportunity.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Pumpjacks in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015.
US Pauses Oil, Gas Lease Sales from Public Land
The Interior Department cancelled sales through June amid a review of how the program contributes to climate change.
Apr 22nd, 2021
In this July 24, 2014 file photo, bourbon supplies age in barrels at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Ky.
Maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark Eyes Major Carbon Footprint Reduction
Beam Suntory revealed several major sustainability pledges, including halving its greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 2030.
Apr 21st, 2021
Wind turbines near Glenrock, Wyo.
US Electric Power Sector Halfway to Zero Carbon Emissions
Wind, solar and battery technologies will be central to further decarbonization.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1251538483
Lab Looks to Boost Power Supply for Nuclear Mission
Officials have said one of the transmission lines to Los Alamos National Laboratory is expected to reach capacity this summer.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1203085057
Hydrogen a Future Fuel Oil Execs & Environmentalists Could Embrace
It's not a magic bullet, but it may be an important step towards clean energy.
Apr 21st, 2021
This Tuesday, April 19, 2021 photo shows the waterfront of Raritan Bay in Keyport, N.J. A Massachusetts company wants to build a high-voltage power line that would come ashore in Keyport and connect electricity from a future wind farm off the New Jersey coast to the onshore electrical grid.
Firm Plans Line to Bring Future Wind Energy Ashore
Power from the offshore wind would be connected to the electrical grid.
Apr 21st, 2021