Tanker Collision Creates Oil Spill

Other ships were ordered to stay at least 10 nautical miles away.

Apr 27th, 2021
Dangerous Goods 1182213468 2125x1416 (1)

BEIJING (AP) — A tanker spilled oil into the sea off one of China’s busiest ports Tuesday after being struck by another vessel, the government and the ship's manager said.

The A Symphony was hit at about 8:50 a.m. by a bulk carrier, Sea Justice, according to the tanker’s manager, Goodwood Ship Management Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. It said the collision caused a breach in cargo and ballast tanks.

Operations to contain and clean up the spill were under way, Goodwood said.

The A Symphony was anchored outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing, the Maritime Safety Administration said.

Other ships were ordered to stay at least 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) away, but the agency gave no details of the damage or how much oil leaked.

More in Safety
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Sponsored
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Small to midsized manufacturing companies typically piece together multiple applications to run operations from accounting to order fulfillment, to sales and marketing. This new white paper gives you five triggers that should serve as red flags.
Apr 26th, 2021
The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Airlines Waiting for Boeing on Fixing Max Planes
More than 100 new Boeing 737 Max jetliners remain grounded by problems with an electrical issue.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Tesla Ap21112677673507
Tesla Vehicle Tricked into Driving With No One at the Wheel
"In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn't tell if there was a driver there at all."
Apr 23rd, 2021
Fire Istock 113494458
8 Dead in Shanghai Electronics Plant Fire
Two of the casualties were firefighters.
Apr 23rd, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9, 2021, crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.
South Carolina Driver Killed by Exploding Air Bag Inflator
The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA Found Problems at J&J Vaccine Factory
The issues ranged from poorly trained employees to cracked vials to mold around one of its facilities.
Apr 21st, 2021
Mm 212 Thumb
Arson Blamed for Portland Factory Fire
Security cameras captured the footage.
Apr 21st, 2021
Covidtn
Plant Worker Sues Employer After Wife Dies from COVID-19
When employees refused to wear masks, he says supervisors failed to act.
Apr 21st, 2021
Fca Ap21110807066494
Managers Indicted in Fiat Chrysler Emissions Probe
The Justice Department said the three men had "co-conspirators" in the scheme, indicating more charges are possible.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks, left, and member Jennifer Homendy stand near the site of some the wreckage.
NTSB: Obstructed Views, Lack of Alerts Caused Midair Crash
Six people died when the aircrafts converged at 3,350 feet.
Apr 21st, 2021
Tesla Ap21109570788520
Scrutiny of Tesla Crash Could Trigger Regulation
The NHTSA and NTSB are sending teams to investigate the crash that killed two in a Tesla Model S.
Apr 20th, 2021
I Stock 503663826
Virus Surge Slows Ram Truck Plant
Michigan’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak is beginning to slow auto production.
Apr 19th, 2021