25,000 Barrels Dumped in Pacific Suspected to Contain DDT

The basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades.

Apr 27th, 2021
Julie Watson
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
David Valentine/UC Santa Barbara / RV Jason via AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island, where a massive underwater toxic waste site dating back to World War II has long been suspected.

The 27,345 “barrel-like" images were captured by researchers at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. They mapped more than 36,000 acres of seafloor between Santa Catalina Island and the Los Angeles coast in a region previously found to contain high levels of the toxic chemical in sediments and in the ecosystem.

Historical shipping logs show that industrial companies in Southern California used the basin as a dumping ground until 1972, when the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act, also known as the Ocean Dumping Act, was enacted.

Resting deep in the ocean, the exact location and extent of the dumping was not known until now.

The territory covered was “staggering,” said Eric Terrill, chief scientist of the expedition and director of the Marine Physical Laboratory at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Underwater drones using sonar technology captured high-resolution images of barrels resting 3,000 feet (900 meters) below the surface all along the steep seafloor that was surveyed. They also were seen beyond the dumpsite limits.

“It really was a surprise to everybody who's worked with the data and who sailed at sea,” he told reporters Monday.

The survey provides “a wide-area map” of the barrels, though it will be up to others to confirm through sediment sampling that the containers hold DDT, Terrill said. It's estimated between 350 and 700 tons of DDT were dumped in the area, 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Los Angeles, and 8 miles (12 kilometers) from Catalina Island.

The long-term impact on marine life and humans is still unknown, said Scripps chemical oceanographer and professor of geosciences Lihini Aluwihare, who in 2015 co-authored a study that found high amounts of DDT and other man-made chemicals in the blubber of bottlenose dolphins that died of natural causes.

“These results also raise questions about the continued exposure and potential impacts on marine mammal health, especially in light of how DDT has been shown to have multi-generational impacts in humans,” said Aluwhihare, who was not part of the survey expedition.

Diana Aga, a chemistry professor at University at Buffalo who is not affiliated with the study, said the findings were shocking if the barrels are proven to contain the toxic chemical. “That's a lot of DDT at the bottom of the ocean," she said.

If the barrels haven't leaked, they could be moved to a place where disposal is safer, Aga said. If they leaked, scientists could take samples from the water, sediment and other marine life to gauge the damage.

Scientists conducted the survey from March 10-24 following a Los Angeles Times report last year about evidence that DDT was dumped into the ocean.

“Unfortunately, the basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades, beginning in the 1930s. We found an extensive debris field in the wide area survey,” Terrill said.

Scientists started the search where University of California Santa Barbara professor David Valentine had discovered concentrated accumulations of DDT in the sediments and spotted 60 barrels about a decade ago.

High levels of DDT have been detected in the area's marine mammals, and the chemical has been linked to cancer in sea lions.

The Los Angeles Times reviewed shipping logs from a disposal company supporting Montrose Chemical Corp. of California, a DDT-producing company. The logs showed 2,000 barrels of DDT-laced sludge were dumped in the deep ocean each month from 1947 to 1961 off Catalina, and other companies also dumped there until 1972.

Scripps researchers say they hope their survey will support clean-up efforts.

The expedition on the Sally Ride research vessel included a team of 31 scientists, engineers, and crew conducting 24-hour operations and two autonomous underwater vehicles.

___

More in Laws & Regulations
South Bend Winery owner Larry Cozine testifies about a bill allowing wine giant E & J Gallo Winery to open wine tasting rooms as part of building a new $400 million bottling plant and distribution center in South Carolina on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Cozine recently opened his winery in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Arcane Law Puts Winemaker's Investment at Risk
The biggest winemaker in the U.S. wants to invest $400 million in South Carolina, but it's not that simple.
Apr 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1278968828
New US Tax Credit for SMEs Offering Paid Vaccine Leave
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees can now receive a tax credit for providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.
Apr 22nd, 2021
In this file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA Found Problems at J&J Vaccine Factory
The issues ranged from poorly trained employees to cracked vials to mold around one of its facilities.
Apr 21st, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, April 21, 2021.
UK Leader Under Fire Over Texts to Dyson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson exchanged text messages with the industrialist and promised to "fix" tax rules for him.
Apr 21st, 2021
Fca Ap21110807066494
Managers Indicted in Fiat Chrysler Emissions Probe
The Justice Department said the three men had "co-conspirators" in the scheme, indicating more charges are possible.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this April 15, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.
Biden to Pledge Halving Greenhouse Gases by 2030
The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment.
Apr 21st, 2021
Aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border.
Interstate Water Wars are Heating Up
And climate stresses are raising the stakes.
Apr 19th, 2021
In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak at a news conference at the White House, in Washington. Ten liberal senators are urging Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their population.
Biden Urged to Relax IP Rules on Vaccines
It would enable coronavirus vaccines to be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations.
Apr 16th, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small
Indiana Refinery Violated Emission Limits
BP was legally obligated to fix the violations after failing a series of emissions tests, but it failed to do so each time.
Apr 16th, 2021
Bernie Madoff leaves federal court in Manhattan, March 10, 2009.
Ponzi Schemer Madoff Dies in Prison
He swindled thousands of clients out of billions over decades — before it all came crashing down.
Apr 14th, 2021
In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. A multitude of big-name businesses and high-profile individuals, including Buffett, Amazon and Facebook are showing their support for voters’ rights. In a letter published in The New York Times, the group stressed that Americans should be allowed to cast ballots for the candidates of their choice. “For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” they wrote.
Business Pushback to Voting Laws Gains Momentum
Opposition to the new legislation has been increasing and it's coming from sources that historically have steered clear of public statements related to politics.
Apr 14th, 2021
In this file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.
Suez Canal Chief: Vessel Impounded Amid Financial Dispute
The hulking Ever Given will not be allowed to leave until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner.
Apr 14th, 2021