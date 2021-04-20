As Summit Nears, Biden Feeling the Heat on Emissions

An emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move.

Apr 20th, 2021
Matthew Daly
In this file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, MO.
In this file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, MO.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday with 40 world leaders, he faces a vexing task: how to put forward a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact on climate change efforts not only in the U.S. but throughout the world.

The emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move on climate change, a divisive and expensive issue that has riled Republicans to complain about job-killing government overreach even as some on the left worry Biden has not gone far enough to address a profound threat to the planet.

The climate crisis poses a complex political challenge for Biden, since the problem is harder to see and far more difficult to produce measurable results on than either the coronavirus pandemic relief package or the infrastructure bill. The target Biden chooses "is setting the tone for the level of ambition and the pace of emission reductions over the next decade," said Kate Larsen, a former White House adviser who helped develop President Barack Obama's climate action plan.

The number has to be achievable by 2030 but aggressive enough to satisfy scientists and advocates who call the coming decade a crucial, make-or-break moment for slowing climate change, Larsen and other experts said.

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders are calling on Biden to set a target that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The 50 percent target, which most experts consider a likely outcome of intense deliberations underway at the White House, would nearly double the nation's previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

Anything short of that goal could undermine Biden's promise to prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, experts say, while likely stirring up sharp criticism from international allies and Biden's own supporters

The target is significant, not just as a visible goal for the U.S. to achieve after four years of climate inaction under President Donald Trump, but also for "leveraging other countries,'' Larsen said. "That helps domestically in the battle that comes after, which is implementing policies to achieve that target. We can make a better case politically at home if other countries are acting at the same level of ambition as the U.S."

The 2030 goal, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, is a key part of the Paris climate agreement, which Biden rejoined on his first day in office. It's also an important marker as Biden moves toward his ultimate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. "Clearly the science demands at least 50 percent" in reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, said Jake Schmidt, a climate expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a leading environmental group.

The 50 percent target "is ambitious, but it is achievable,'' he said in an interview. It's also a good climate message, he said: "People know what 50 percent means — it's half.'' Whatever target Biden picks, the climate summit itself "proves the U.S. is back in rejoining the international effort" to address climate change, said Larsen, now a director at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.

The summit is "the starting gun for climate diplomacy" after a four-year "hiatus" under Trump, she said. John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy, has been pressing global leaders, including his counterpart in China, for commitments and alliances on climate efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is falling behind China, the largest producer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.

"If we don't catch up, America will miss the chance to shape the world's climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we'll lose out on countless jobs for the American people,'' Blinken said Monday in a speech in Annapolis, Maryland. Nathaniel Keohane, another former Obama White House adviser and now a vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund, said experts have coalesced around the need for the U.S. to reduce emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030.

"The number has to start with 5," he said, adding, "We've done the math. We need at least 50 percent.''

The 2030 target is just one in a sometimes overlapping set of goals that Biden has outlined on climate. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050. Biden's climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, acknowledged that the sheer volume of numbers can be confusing. At a forum last week, she and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said climate activists should focus on actions in the next decade.

"Let's stop talking about 2050,'' said McCarthy, who is leading White House efforts to develop U.S. climate commitments for 2030. Bloomberg, 79, was even more blunt: 2050 "is a good number for people who give speeches, but I don't know anyone giving those speeches who's going to be alive in 2050.''

Some Republican lawmakers call the focus on reducing U.S. emissions counterproductive, saying Biden's plan would raise energy costs and kill American jobs while allowing Russia, China and other countries to increase greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Biden administration will set punishing targets for the United States, while our adversaries keep the status quo. That won't solve climate change,'' said Sen. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee. The United States already leads the world in reducing carbon emissions, Barrasso said, adding that Biden should try to "make American energy as clean as we can, as fast as we can, without raising costs for consumers."

Some on the left think Biden is not going far enough.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has called for a massive Green New Deal, said Biden deserves "a lot of credit" for his infrastructure plan's vision and scope, but said it falls far short of what is needed to meaningfully combat the climate crisis. She and her supporters are calling for at least $10 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to address climate change and other problems.

McCarthy disputed the notion that Biden has backtracked from campaign promises to lead on climate. "We're always either doing too little or too much,'' she told reporters earlier this month. "But rest assured that the president put a (spending) number out here that he felt was not just defensible but required to meet this moment in time.''

Much of the proposed spending to address climate change is included in Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill. If Republicans think less money should be spent on clean energy and infrastructure, McCarthy added, "then we'll have those conversations."

Marcella Burke, a former Trump administration official who now is an energy lawyer in Houston, gives Biden an "A-plus for enthusiasm" on climate, but an incomplete on details. "We've had a lot of goals, but not a lot of strategy announced to get there,'' she said. "So the jury is still out.''


AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. Environmentalists and Native American activists say the Biden administration's review of the federal oil and gas leasing program should result in more protections for an area of northwestern New Mexico that's considered sacred. They have cited concerns about air pollution from venting and flaring at natural gas collection and processing sites, wastewater leaks and unchecked development in southeastern New Mexico's share of the Permian Basin.
Groups Take Aim at New Mexico Drilling Plan
Some consider sacred the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Apr 15th, 2021
This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The electric grid manager for most of Texas issued an electricity conservation watch Tuesday, April 13, 2021 appealing to customers to conserve electricity despite weather conditions typical for spring.
Despite Normal Spring, Texas Electric Grid Seeks Boost
The electric grid manager is appealing to customers to conserve electricity.
Apr 14th, 2021
This photo shows offshore wind turbines near Block Island, R.I.
NJ Offshore Wind Farm Makes Two Connections
Cables will run under two of the state's most popular beaches, but not everyone is happy about it.
Apr 14th, 2021
In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Business Leaders Urge Biden to Set Ambitious Climate Goal
Giants such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola are calling for dramatic emissions cuts by 2030.
Apr 13th, 2021
In this October 2016 file photo, construction continues on the Dakota Access pipeline. A hearing was scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021, to determine whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project.
Judge Delays Ruling on Pipeline Shutdown
Dakota Access was the subject of months of sometimes-violent protests in 2016 and 2017 during its construction.
Apr 12th, 2021
Tiehm's buckwheat sprout at a greenhouse in Reno, Nevada, Feb. 10, 2020.
Old Documents Fuel Latest Bid to Halt Lithium Mine
The rare plant at the center of the fight has been on the government’s radar for more than two decades.
Apr 9th, 2021
This July 22, 2019 photo was taken at a wind farm in O'Neill, Nebraska.
Technology Innovation Gives Government Leverage to Drive Down Emissions Fast
Here's how.
Apr 8th, 2021
In this file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa.
Biofuels Producers, Farmers Not Sold on Switch to EVs
They argue that now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.
Apr 8th, 2021
I Stock 186326832
New Batteries Give Jolt to Renewables, Energy Storage
A technique incorporating aluminum results in rechargeable batteries that offer up to 10,000 error-free cycles.
Apr 7th, 2021
People wait in line to vote in the Inussivik arena in Nuuk, Greenland, April 6, 2021.
Mine Opponents Win Greenland Election
The proposed Kvanefjeld mine could hold the largest deposit of rare-earth metals outside China.
Apr 7th, 2021
A parking area with charging stations for electric vehicles at a public park in Orlando, Fla., April 1, 2021.
Can Biden's Plan Add Energy Jobs?
Even with favorable policies, it can take generations to create jobs in individual industries.
Apr 7th, 2021