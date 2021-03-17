Company Behind Huge Texas Electricity Bills Seeks Bankruptcy

A waiver would cover 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid bills, with continued negotiations to cover those who paid their bills.

Mar 17th, 2021
Associated Press
Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas.
Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas.
Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP

The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month's blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection. Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.

The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state's legal cap — $9,000 per megawatt hour — for too long. "The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers," Griddy CEO Michael Fallquist said in a statement.

ERCOT said it would review the bankruptcy filing but had no further comment.

Griddy's bankruptcy plan proposes to waive claims against customers for charges they incurred from February 15 - 19, while the $9,000 per megawatt hour price for wholesale power was in effect.

The Texas attorney general said Tuesday that the waiver would cover about 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid bills, and that negotiations were continuing over relief for customers who paid their bills.

Griddy said in a filing Monday in the federal bankruptcy court in Houston that it has assets worth up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.

Prices began to spike as last month's Arctic storm approached Texas and many power generators shut down for various reasons — wind turbines froze, and frozen natural gas wellheads prevented some gas-fired power plants from receiving fuel.

Griddy warned customers that they would face price increases and told them to attempt to switch to another provider, but some who didn't were hit with bills in the thousands of dollars.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the company, which is headquartered in Playa Vista, California, but he said Tuesday that the lawsuit in state court was being set aside while his office and the company negotiated over relief for customers. The company also faces a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a customer.

Griddy is the third company to seek bankruptcy protection due to the storm, after Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. and Canadian natural gas provider Just Energy Group. The combination of failing power generators and a spike in demand during the mid-February freeze led to forced power outages across the state as temperatures plunged into single digits.


More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 16th, 2021
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
DOJ Seeks $3.2M from West Virginia Governor's Coal Companies
The agency says the mines violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.
Mar 11th, 2021
Shipyard in Constanta, Romania.
Rescue Operation Underway After Coal Ship Sinks
Two crew members were killed and one is missing.
Mar 11th, 2021
Hands Holding Green Globe With Grassy Background 453897319 1987x1512 1 6048d8f724bf3
Bezos to Spend $10B on Climate Change
His funding will be applied at a pace of more than $1 billion per year.
Mar 10th, 2021
Smokestack Pollution
The Pandemic's Positive Environmental Impact
A closer look at the ecological impact of a year of reduced human activity.
Mar 9th, 2021
This drone photo from a field study of icing on wind turbines shows how ice accumulated at the tip of a turbine blade during a winter storm.
Icing Can Cut Wind Turbine Production By 80%
Wind turbine blades can collect ice nearly a foot thick on the yard-wide tips of their blades.
Mar 9th, 2021
In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. A huge wind farm off the Massachusetts coast is edging closer to federal approval, setting up what the Biden administration hopes will be a model for a sharp increase in offshore wind energy development along the East Coast.
Biden Hopes to Boost Offshore Wind
The White House has vowed to double offshore wind production by 2030.
Mar 9th, 2021
Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nev., Sept. 13, 2018.
Lawsuit Cites EPA, State Concerns About Lithium Mine
The Thacker Pass mine was approved in the final days of the Trump administration.
Mar 8th, 2021
Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. The airstrikes come as retaliation for recent attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.
Attack on Saudi Oil Site Sends Prices Up
The threats to the global oil supply are taking place with economists expecting energy demand to surge as nations recover from the pandemic.
Mar 8th, 2021
Clyde Robinson, 80, on his property in Memphis, Jan. 28, 2021.
Pipeline Project Draws Allegations of Environmental Racism
The project would run through wetlands and poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Mar 8th, 2021
Ice can be a wind turbine’s worst enemy.
The Science Behind Frozen Wind Turbines
How to keep them spinning through the winter.
Mar 5th, 2021
Illuminated Nuclear Power Plant At Night 146807010 2971x1975
Germany Gives Nuclear Plant $2.9B for Early Shutdown
Germany is on course to phase out the use of nuclear power by the end of 2022.
Mar 5th, 2021