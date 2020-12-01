San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption

He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.

Dec 1st, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1272748402
iStock

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of San Francisco's Public Utilities Commission, which oversees millions of dollars in city contracts, was charged with bribery Monday in an ongoing federal probe of corruption.

General Manager Harlan Kelly was indicted for honest services wire fraud for allegedly accepting meals, cash and other gifts from a San Francisco construction company in exchange for providing insider information on public contracts.

Kelly, who isn't in custody, denied wrongdoing but resigned his position on Monday.

“I am not guilty of these allegations,” Kelly said in a statement reported by the San Francisco Examiner. “It is painful for me to end a 35-year career as a result of false allegations, but it is simply not possible for me to do my job to the best of my ability while also defending myself."

Kelly is accused of having a “long-running bribery scheme and corrupt partnership” with construction company executive and permit expediter Walter Wong.

Wong gave Kelly money and paid for meals and international trips including a family vacation to China as he sought a streetlight contract, prosecutors said. The trip expenses included the plane flight, jewelry and the $2,000 cost of a Hong Kong hotel room.

Kelly's wife, San Francisco City Administrator Naomi Kelly, was on the trip. She hasn't been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors contended that after the China trip, Kelly texted Wong: “Thank you for the best family vacation ever! A little something for everyone!”

In the end, Wong withdrew from the contract bidding.

He has pleaded guilty to federal charges and has been cooperating with prosecutors.

Kelly had been general manager of the Public Utilities Commission since 2012. The commission issues water, power and sewer contracts. Deputy General Manager Michael Carlin will take over as acting general manager during a national search for a replacement, Mayor London Breed said.

The allegations are “disturbing and unacceptable for anyone serving in our government, let alone the leader of one of our largest departments," Breed said in a statement. “As public officials, we have to hold ourselves to the highest standard and put the public good before all else."

Nearly a dozen people have now been charged in an ongoing corruption probe of City Hall that began in January with the arrest of former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who resigned his post after being charged with fraud and lying to the FBI.

A slew of others, including city contractors, have faced criminal charges for allegedly participating in schemes to get favorable treatment on contracts. Multiple city department heads have been forced to resign.

More in Energy
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, shines at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide how much oil their countries should produce as the coronavirus stifles demand for fuel. They’re expected to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices.
OPEC Talks on Production Hit Snag
Oil producing countries face a difficult situation.
Dec 1st, 2020
Former SCANA Corp. Senior Vice President Stephen Byrne enters the Matthew J. Perry, Jr. Courthouse in Columbia, S.C., July 23, 2020.
Former Executive Faces Prison in SC Nuclear Debacle
The company spent billions on two plants that never generated a single watt of power.
Nov 30th, 2020
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
Family of Jailed Oil Exec Asks for Venezuelan Leader's Mercy
Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted.
Nov 30th, 2020
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
Members of Oil Cartel to Meet as Coronavirus Rattles Demand
Experts expect the group to continue with cuts of about 7.7 million barrels per day in the coming months.
Nov 30th, 2020
Morgantown, W.Va.
Technology Company to Bring 1,000 Jobs to W.Va.
Officials said the multimillion dollar facility will use coal and other organic materials to make "clean, sustainable energy storage products."
Nov 24th, 2020
Pipeline used to carry crude oil.
Army Corps of Engineers Grants Final Federal Line 3 Permit
Pipeline opponents, including environmental and tribal groups, are still suing and protesting to try to block the project.
Nov 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump, right, walks to the motorcade, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, as he departs the White House in Washington.
Trump Slams Climate Agreement that Biden Will Rejoin
The U.S. has far more raw emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide to cut than any other country except China.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM: New Batteries Cut Electric Car Costs, Increase Range
The improvements are a result of a breakthrough in battery chemistry, GM said.
Nov 20th, 2020
Inl Sign 5f3fd68d1affb
Energy Dept. Prefers Idaho for Nuclear Test Reactor
The Versatile Test Reactor would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades.
Nov 20th, 2020
Power Utitlity Electrical I Stock 1162866631
Utility Accused of Paying $4M to Regulator's Consulting Firm
FBI agents searched the state utility commissioner's home earlier this week.
Nov 20th, 2020
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes
The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1206502734
Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska
The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.
Nov 19th, 2020