OPEC Talks on Production Hit Snag

Oil producing countries face a difficult situation.

Dec 1st, 2020
David McHugh
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, shines at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide how much oil their countries should produce as the coronavirus stifles demand for fuel. They’re expected to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices.
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, shines at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide how much oil their countries should produce as the coronavirus stifles demand for fuel. They’re expected to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices.
AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil producers' cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic.

Members adjourned a videoconference after a first day of deliberations Monday ended without an agreement. They also put off from Tuesday to Thursday a meeting with non-OPEC oil producers like Russia, who have been coordinating their actions with the cartel in recent years to increase their influence.

Oil producing countries face a difficult situation. The pandemic has sapped demand for fuel across the economy, which induced them to cut back production this year to keep prices from sagging even more than they have. Yet the lower production means less revenue for governments that depend on oil sales to fill state coffers.

And the outlook for demand is mixed across the globe; economies in the U.S. and Europe have been disrupted by a second upsurge in coronavirus infections, while activity and travel in China have rebounded more strongly.

Oil traded 19 cents lower at $45.15 per barrel Tuesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That is off from $63 at the start of 2020.

The sag in demand has been reflected in lower prices to consumers for auto fuel in the U.S. Gasoline prices at the pump dipped well below $2 per gallon in many parts of the country in May as the pandemic took hold, and have remained flat after a mild rebound. The U.S. average was $2.12 as of Nov. 30, down 45 cents from the same week a year earlier but little changed from this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

Analysts at UniCredit bank said the oil producing countries were likely to agree to extend this year's production cuts of about 7.7 million barrels a day.

“In our view, the delay should not be a concern and we still expect the current curbs to be extended into the first quarter of 2021,” they said, adding that it is not unusual for OPEC meetings to last longer than scheduled and virtual discussions slow the negotiation process.

“Moreover, both Saudi Arabia and Russia – the two leaders of the group – favor an extension of the cuts and this should be enough to square the circle and finalize the deal on Thursday.” Saudi Arabia tends to take a leadership role within OPEC, while Russia is the biggest non-OPEC country to coordinate with the cartel.

More in Energy
Former SCANA Corp. Senior Vice President Stephen Byrne enters the Matthew J. Perry, Jr. Courthouse in Columbia, S.C., July 23, 2020.
Former Executive Faces Prison in SC Nuclear Debacle
The company spent billions on two plants that never generated a single watt of power.
Nov 30th, 2020
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
Family of Jailed Oil Exec Asks for Venezuelan Leader's Mercy
Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted.
Nov 30th, 2020
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
Members of Oil Cartel to Meet as Coronavirus Rattles Demand
Experts expect the group to continue with cuts of about 7.7 million barrels per day in the coming months.
Nov 30th, 2020
Morgantown, W.Va.
Technology Company to Bring 1,000 Jobs to W.Va.
Officials said the multimillion dollar facility will use coal and other organic materials to make "clean, sustainable energy storage products."
Nov 24th, 2020
Pipeline used to carry crude oil.
Army Corps of Engineers Grants Final Federal Line 3 Permit
Pipeline opponents, including environmental and tribal groups, are still suing and protesting to try to block the project.
Nov 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump, right, walks to the motorcade, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, as he departs the White House in Washington.
Trump Slams Climate Agreement that Biden Will Rejoin
The U.S. has far more raw emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide to cut than any other country except China.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM: New Batteries Cut Electric Car Costs, Increase Range
The improvements are a result of a breakthrough in battery chemistry, GM said.
Nov 20th, 2020
Inl Sign 5f3fd68d1affb
Energy Dept. Prefers Idaho for Nuclear Test Reactor
The Versatile Test Reactor would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades.
Nov 20th, 2020
Power Utitlity Electrical I Stock 1162866631
Utility Accused of Paying $4M to Regulator's Consulting Firm
FBI agents searched the state utility commissioner's home earlier this week.
Nov 20th, 2020
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes
The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1206502734
Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska
The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.
Nov 19th, 2020
Patricia Poppe
Northern California Utility Finds Latest CEO in Michigan
The move is an effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.
Nov 19th, 2020