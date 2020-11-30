Family of Jailed Oil Exec Asks for Venezuelan Leader's Mercy

Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted.

Nov 30th, 2020
Scott Smith
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The family of a Houston-based Citgo oil executive convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela alongside five others appealed directly to President Nicolás Maduro on Friday for mercy.

In an open letter, relatives of José Pereira, 63, wrote to Maduro that he has a long list of health problems that need medical attention.

They ask for Maduro to free him — and the other five — so they can return home to their families in the United States.

“Our purpose for this letter is not to enter into legal tirades about the case,” the letter says. “We only want to implore to your humanitarian and compassionate side.”

The letter came a day after the Thanksgiving Day verdict finding all six guilty of corruption charges. They've been held for three years in Venezuela.

The so-called Citgo 6 are employees of Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA. They had been lured to Venezuela in November 2017 for a business meeting and were arrested.

In addition to Pereira, the others convicted were Gustavo Cárdenas, Jorge Toledo, brothers Jose Luis Zambrano and Alirio Zambrano, and Tomeu Vadell — all now U.S. citizens. The judge sentenced them to 8 years, 10 months.

Jose Pereira, a permanent U.S. resident, had been promoted to interim Citgo president shortly before the arrest. He received the longest sentence of 13 years.

Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted, and the defense lawyers vowed to appeal verdicts.

Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice announced the verdicts and prison sentences, but officials in Maduro's government have not commented on the trial’s outcome.

Their arrest launched a corruption purge by Maduro's government of PDVSA and at a time when relations between Caracas and Washington were crumbling as Venezuela plummeted into economic and social crisis.

They were also charged with financial crimes stemming from a never-executed proposal to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. Maduro at the time accused them of “treason.” They all pleaded innocence.

News media and rights groups were denied access to the trial in Caracas. Judge Lorena Cornielles, who oversaw the trial, did not respond to a letter from The Associated Press seeking permission to observe.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has negotiated the release of other Americans held by hostile governments, traveled to Caracas in July and met with Maduro. Days later two of them — Cárdenas and Toledo — were put in house detention and two weeks later the trial began.

Venezuela has been in a yearslong crisis that critics of Maduro blame on failed economic policies and growing authoritarian rule that has led at least 5 million Venezuelans to leave the country.

Trump aggressively pressed to remove Maduro through sweeping financial sanctions and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.

It is yet to be seen how President-elect Joe Biden will approach Venezuela. Maduro has expressed his desire to improve relations with Washington.

Pereira's family said in the letter that he suffers from at least seven chronic health problems including diabetes and back trouble that requires surgery.

“We ask solemnly and respectfully that you intercede in our case," they asked Maduro. "So we can achieve freedom for these six men and allow them to return home to their loved ones.”

More in Energy
President Donald Trump, right, walks to the motorcade, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, as he departs the White House in Washington.
Trump Slams Climate Agreement that Biden Will Rejoin
The U.S. has far more raw emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide to cut than any other country except China.
Nov 23rd, 2020
A sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM: New Batteries Cut Electric Car Costs, Increase Range
The improvements are a result of a breakthrough in battery chemistry, GM said.
Nov 20th, 2020
Inl Sign 5f3fd68d1affb
Energy Dept. Prefers Idaho for Nuclear Test Reactor
The Versatile Test Reactor would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades.
Nov 20th, 2020
Power Utitlity Electrical I Stock 1162866631
Utility Accused of Paying $4M to Regulator's Consulting Firm
FBI agents searched the state utility commissioner's home earlier this week.
Nov 20th, 2020
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes
The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.
Nov 19th, 2020
I Stock 1206502734
Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska
The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.
Nov 19th, 2020
Patricia Poppe
Northern California Utility Finds Latest CEO in Michigan
The move is an effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.
Nov 19th, 2020
This Dec. 16, 2009, file photo, shows the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's staff have approved the sale of the nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings before taking action.
NYC-Area Nuclear Plant Sale Approved
The new owner plans to demolish the plant by 2033 at a projected cost of $2.3 billion.
Nov 18th, 2020
Traffic moves along the M6 motorway near Birmingham, England, May 18, 2020.
UK to Ban Gasoline Car Sales by 2030 as Part of Green Plan
The government said a "green industrial revolution" could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.
Nov 18th, 2020
The Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif., March 3, 2020.
Historic Deal Revives Plan for Largest US Dam Demolition
The removal of four massive hydroelectric dams would attempt the most ambitious salmon restoration effort in history.
Nov 18th, 2020
A boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn.
Federal Utility Fined $900K for Nuclear Violations, Coverup
Regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue.”
Nov 16th, 2020
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Nov. 12, 2020.
Mich. Gov. Seeks Shutdown of Great Lakes Oil Pipeline
The state notified Enbridge that it was revoking an easement granted 67 years ago to extend a section of pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac.
Nov 16th, 2020