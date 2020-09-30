Judge Blocks Proposed Joint Venture of 2 Big Coal Companies

The judge wrote the venture would "substantially impair competition" in the region.

Sep 30th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1158490888
iStock

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a proposed joint venture between two leading private coal companies.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk in St. Louis halts the proposed joint venture of two companies based in the St. Louis area, Peabody Energy and Arch Resources, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Pitlyk wrote that the Federal Trade Commission “has shown that there is a reasonable probability that the proposed joint venture will substantially impair competition in the market for Southern Powder River Basin coal."

In June 2019, Peabody and Arch proposed combining the country’s two most productive mines, which border each other in Wyoming. The state sided with the companies but the FTC in February moved to block the deal.

Both coal miners are under financial pressure as coal continues to slide as an energy source in the U.S. in favor of natural gas and renewable energy.

“We are deeply disappointed with the court’s decision as the intense all-fuels competition is clearly apparent to us,” Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow said in a statement. “Our focus now is on continuing to be the low-cost (Powder River Basin) coal provider to best compete against natural gas and subsidized renewables. We remain committed to ensuring our customers continue to have access to a reliable and affordable fuel source.”

More in Energy
A 2012 courtesy photo of the Dolores gold and silver mine, run by Canadian company Pan American Silver, Madera, Mexico.
Mexico Says Drug Cartels Prey on Mining Companies
A special government guard force aims to protect the country's largely foreign-owned mines.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 643435742
EPA Ridicules California's Proposed Ban of New Gas Cars
The agency's chief noted the state's "record of rolling blackouts."
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 476733098
New Rule May Strip Pollution Protections from Popular Lakes
A little-noticed provision classifies cooling ponds as parts of waste treatment systems.
Sep 28th, 2020
Rescuers arrive at a coal mine in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Carbon Monoxide Kills 16 in Coal Mine in Southwest China
Authorities said 17 people were trapped in the mine; one was taken to a hospital.
Sep 28th, 2020
Thumb 118 2
Airbus Reveals Zero-Emission Concept Aircraft
Its hurdles, however, are significant.
Sep 24th, 2020
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province.
China, Top Global Emitter, Aims to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2060
Calling for a “green revolution,” China's president said the pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Porsche's first all-electric production car, the 2020 Taycan.
Why Electric Vehicle Ranges Vary from EPA Estimates
Edmunds found that variance can be even greater with an EV.
Sep 23rd, 2020
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, young people attend a protest of the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin, Germany. Ten cities around the world on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuel companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Berlin, Cape Town, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oslo and others pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions.”
12 Major Cities Pledge to Divest from Fossil Fuel
Public funds will be divested from "ethically problematic investment strategies."
Sep 23rd, 2020
I Stock 972202670 (1)
General Mills to Slash GHG Emissions 30% by 2030
And the company plans to have net zero emissions by 2050.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Coaltn
GE Is Ditching New Coal Projects
Some related actions could include divestitures, site closings and job impacts.
Sep 22nd, 2020
A ground sign outside of Pepsico Beverages Canada in Mississauga, Ontario.
PepsiCo Aims to Use 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030
It's currently on track to source 56 percent of its electricity through renewable sources globally by the end of 2020.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1143734226
N.M. Utility, Lab Partner to Make Grid More Resilient
The state is preparing to add more renewable energy to the mix.
Sep 22nd, 2020