Judge OKs $60M Settlement Over Tesla Buyout of SolarCity

Elon Musk was the largest shareholder of SolarCity at the time of the deal.

Aug 17th, 2020
Randall Chase
Elon Musk March 2020 Ap
AP file

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has approved a $60 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit challenging electric car maker Tesla Inc.’s $2 billion acquisition of solar-panel installer SolarCity in 2016.

The judge approved the settlement in a brief telephone hearing Monday. He also approved $16.8 million in legal fees and expenses requested by the plaintiffs' attorneys. That amounts to roughly 28% of the “derivative settlement,” which was made on behalf of the company and will be funded by insurers.

The settlement resolves claims against directors who were on Tesla’s board in 2016 but does not include CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. A trial with Musk as the lone defendant is set for March 2021, having been postponed from this March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by bowing to Musk’s wishes and agreeing to buy the struggling solar energy company, which Musk and his cousins had co-founded. Musk was the largest shareholder of SolarCity at the time of the deal. The plaintiffs argue that the deal improperly benefited him, his cousins, and Tesla directors who owned stakes in SolarCity.

Attorneys for Tesla officials have noted that the deal was ratified by a majority of disinterested shareholders and argue that the court should defer to the business judgment of company leaders. The plaintiffs contend that Musk was a controlling and conflicted stockholder, and that the judge should thus determine whether the deal meets the court’s standard of “entire fairness.”

More in Energy
Oiltn
Phillips 66 to Open Cooking Oil Fuel Plant
The crude plant will be converted to process vegetable oil and greases into fuel.
Aug 13th, 2020
A shale gas drilling site in St. Mary&apos;s, Pa.
EPA Expected to Undo Methane Leak Rule for Oil, Gas Industry
The Obama-era rules were designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.
Aug 13th, 2020
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington. Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump&rsquo;s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The group is presenting a detailed action plan drafted by former EPA staffers for whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Ex-EPA Bosses Call for Agency Reset
More than 500 former EPA senior managers and employees crafted the hundreds of pages of recommendations for a change of course at the agency.
Aug 12th, 2020
I Stock 1151016668
Grants to Fund Mich. EV Fast-Charging Stations
The funding comes a settlement with Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal.
Aug 11th, 2020
Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio.
Mauritius Races to Contain Oil Spill, Protect Coastline
An estimated 1 ton of oil from a Japanese ship escaped into the sea.
Aug 10th, 2020
Smokestacks at the Kingston Fossil Plant, Kingston, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2019.
TVA Rescinds Decision to Outsource Tech Jobs
The authority had planned to replace in-house staff with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers.
Aug 7th, 2020
Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, was removed from his leadership position on July 30, 2020.
Hearing Set for 5 Indicted in $60M Ohio Bribery Probe
They are charged with racketeering after a scheme to bail out two aging nuclear plants.
Aug 6th, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. at Dream City Church in Phoenix, June 23, 2020.
President's Son Opposes Alaska Mine Project
The proposed Pebble Mine would be near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery.
Aug 5th, 2020
The Lower Granite Dam near Colfax, Wash., May 15, 2019.
Snake River Dams Will Not Be Removed
The decision thwarts the desires of environmental groups that fought for two decades to breach the structures.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Chevron logo above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 8, 2019.
Oil Giants Lose Billions as Pandemic Crushes Demand
Two American oil giants alone lost more than $9 billion.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A fire burns after an explosion near Junction City, Ky., Aug. 1, 2019.
Pipeline Explosion Victims Sue Line Operator
The lawsuit listed more than 80 people affected by the blast in central Kentucky.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Nuclear Bailout Tied to Bribery Scandal Was Years in Making
Ohio's House speaker and four associates are accused of taking a $60 million bribe.
Aug 3rd, 2020