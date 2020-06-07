OPEC Extends Nearly 10M Barrel Cut

The curbed output represents some 10% of the world's overall supply.

Jun 7th, 2020
Frank BajakJon Gambrell
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas.
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — OPEC and allied nations agreed Saturday to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to encourage stability in energy markets hard hit by the coronavirus-induced global economic crisis.

Ministers of the cartel and outside nations led by Russia met via video conference to adopt the measure, aimed at cutting the excess production depressing prices as global aviation remains largely grounded due to the pandemic. The curbed output represents some 10% of the world's overall supply.

But danger still lurks for the market, even as a number of nations ease virus-related lockdowns, and enforcing compliance remains thorny.

Algerian Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab, the current OPEC president, warned meeting attendees that the global oil inventory would soar to 1.5 billion barrels by the mid-point of this year.

“Despite the progress to date, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels,” Arkab said. “The challenges we face remain daunting.”

That was a message echoed by Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who acknowledged “we all have made sacrifices to make it where we are today.” He said he remained shocked by the day in April when U.S. oil futures plunged below zero.

“There are encouraging signs we are over the worst,” he said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak similarly called April “the worst month in history” for the global oil market.

The decision came in a unanimous vote, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei of the United Arab Emirates wrote on Twitter. He called it “a courageous decision.”

But it is only a one-month extension of a production cut that was deep enough “to keep prices from going so low that it creates global financial risk but not enough to make prices very high, which would be a burden to consumers in a recessionary time,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, senior fellow at the Council for Foreign Relations.

“There is so much uncertainty that I think they took a conservative approach," she said. “You don’t know how much production is going to come back on. You don’t know what’s going to happen with demand. You don’t know if there’s going to be a second (pandemic) wave."

Jaffe said improved oil demand in China and Asia and a gradual stabilization of demand in the United States and to some extent Europe, where there's some cautious economic reopening, were encouraging for producers.

OPEC has 13 member states and is largely dominated by oil-rich Saudi Arabia. The additional countries involved part in the so-called OPEC Plus accord have been led by Russia, with Mexico under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador playing a considerable role at the last minute in the initial agreement.

Crude oil prices have been gaining in recent days, in part on hopes OPEC would continue the cut. International benchmark Brent crude traded Saturday at over $42 a barrel. Brent had crashed below $20 a barrel in April.

Earlier this year, when demand was down, Saudi Arabia was flooding the market with crude oil, helping to send prices down to record lows. That prompted the U.S. government in April to take the unusual step of getting involved in OPEC’s negotiations, pressuring members of the cartel to agree to cuts to help end the oil price free-fall.

At the time, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would help take on some of the cuts that Mexico was unwilling to make. And perhaps more importantly, a group of U.S. senators upset over the impact on U.S. shale production said at the time that they had drafted legislation which would remove American forces, including Patriot Missile batteries, from Saudi Arabia.

Under a deal reached in April, OPEC and allied countries were to cut nearly 10 million barrels per day until July, then 8 million barrels per day through the end of the year, and 6 million a day for 16 months beginning in 2021.

In a rambling Rose Garden speech on Friday, Trump took credit for the April deal. “People said that wasn’t possible but we got Saudi Arabia, Russia and others to cut back substantially,” he said. “We appreciate that very much.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette tweeted his applause Saturday for the extension, which he said comes “at a pivotal time as oil demand continues to recover and economies reopen around the world.”

However, some countries have been producing beyond quotas set by the deal. One was Iraq, which remains decimated after a years-long war against the Islamic State group. Iraq Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad said in a statement that Baghdad had “renewed its full commitment” to the OPEC Plus deal.

Analysts had expected only a one-month extension given the still fluctuating level of demand.

“If the demand is great, countries like Russia will want to produce more oil, so they probably won’t want to get locked into a longer-term deal that may not help them,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

In a research note, Clearview also said Saturday that the producers group "appears to be going to great lengths to keep the deal together despite unequal compliance” — trying to avoid public fights on the issue.

“That solution might work today, but not repeatedly,” it said, citing reports of rising Libyan output and the end of production cuts from Mexico that will heighten the need for compliance.

Major production cuts are simply untenable for countries such as Iraq, Oman and Ecuador, whose economies depend nearly exclusively on petroleum income, as they could face debt default.

More in Energy
Cyclists ride along the dyke in Emden, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The German government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity five-fold by 2040 as part of its plan to wean the country off fossil fuels. Cabinet on Wednesday agreed a bill that would set a goal of 40 Gigawatts of installed offshore wind power capacity in 20 years, from about 7.5 Gigawatts at present. It also raised the target for 2030 from 15 Gigawatts to 20.
Germany Seeks Massive Increase in Offshore Wind Power
The five-fold increase is part of the country's plan to wean itself off fossil fuels.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Helicopter Blades Istock
Utility Crew Killed in Helicopter Crash
The Bell 206 was a third-party helicopter contracted by PG&E.
Jun 3rd, 2020
WSU PhD graduate Junhua Song and colleagues created a sodium-ion battery that holds as much energy and works as well as some commercial lithium-ion battery chemistries.
Researchers Develop Viable Sodium Battery
The report could bring scientists closer to a battery made from abundant, cheap materials.
Jun 2nd, 2020
I Stock 909610188
Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05
The increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 1208329523
Engineers Make Transistor That Can Handle 8,000 Volts
It's an impressive feat considering it's about as thin as a sheet of paper.
May 31st, 2020
A pump jack over an oil well along Interstate 25 near Dacono, Colo.
Fossil Fuel Agenda Gets Pushback
Judges have ruled administration officials ignored or downplayed potential environmental damage.
May 29th, 2020
Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaid&oacute; listens to a legislative session being held at a school in Caracas, March 4, 2020.
Citgo Sues Firm Over Millions Lost in Venezuela Fraud
The lawsuit accuses a former contractor of providing cash, jewelry, private artwork, chartered flights and even a handpicked apartment.
May 27th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
GE Sells Iconic Lighting Division
GE Lighting has been around for almost 130 years.
May 27th, 2020
This Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, shows homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric limped into bankruptcy vilified for its long-running neglect of a crumbling electrical grid that ignited horrific Northern California wildfires that left entire cities in ruins. After nearly a year-and-a-half of wrangling during one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history, it&rsquo;s unclear if PG&amp;E is now any better equipped to protect the 16 million people who rely on it for power.
PG&E's Bankruptcy Saga Enters Pivotal Stage
It's been one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
May 26th, 2020
This photo from early May, 2020, provided by Angeline Cheek shows Curtis Yazzie as he demonstrates at a construction site for the XL Pipeline just inside the U.S.-Canadian border near Saco, Mont. Members of several tribes in Montana and North Dakota traveled to the border crossing for a small protest against the pipeline earlier this month, according to Cheek, an activist from Montana&apos;s Fort Peck Tribe and organizer for the ACLU of Montana. Calgary-based TC Energy has built the first piece of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S. border and started work on labor camps in Montana and South Dakota.
First Piece of Keystone XL Pipeline Finished
But the builder has not resolved a courtroom setback that would make it hard to finish the $8 billion project.
May 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1174018800
Trump Administration Cuts Royalty Rates for Oil and Gas
A Democratic lawmaker called for an investigation into whether the breaks were justified.
May 21st, 2020
In this April 21, 2020 file photo, a pumpjack is pictured as the sun sets in Oklahoma City. Google says it won&rsquo;t build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, taking an environmental stance that distinguishes it from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon. The announcement followed a Greenpeace report on Tuesday, May 19, that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world.
Google Backs Off Oil & Gas AI
The custom artificial intelligence tools would speed up oil and gas extraction.
May 19th, 2020