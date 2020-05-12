Biggest US Solar Project Approved in Nev., Despite Critics

Conservationists say it will destroy habitat critical to the survival of the Mojave desert tortoise.

May 12th, 2020
Scott Sonner
Marines wait for a desert tortoise to move off the road.
Marines wait for a desert tortoise to move off the road.
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Trump administration announced final approval Monday of the largest solar energy project in the U.S. and one of the biggest in the world despite objections from conservationists who say it will destroy thousands of acres of habitat critical to the survival of the threatened Mojave desert tortoise in Nevada.

The $1 billion Gemini solar and battery storage project about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas is expected to produce 690 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 260,000 households — and annually offset greenhouse emissions of about 83,000 cars.

It will create about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and inject an estimated $712.5 million in the economy as the nation tries to recover from the downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said.

“As our economy rebounds from the invisible enemy, President Trump is working to make the United States stronger than ever before,” Bernhardt said Monday. “Our economic resurgence will rely on getting America back to work and this project delivers on that objective.”

The first phase of the project covering about 11 square miles (28 sq. km) of federal land is expected to be completed next year with 440 MW of solar capacity for use in Nevada. Another 250 MW of generating capacity would be added in the second phase with the power sold in Nevada or exported to Arizona and California in 2022.

“It’s an important moment in Nevada history,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Casey Hammond told reporters on a conference call. “Domestic energy production on federal lands remains fundamental to our national security and the achievements of the Trump administration.”

The joint venture by Australia’s Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and California-based Arevia Power is part of an integrated resource plan Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission approved last year for NV Energy, which is owned by billionaire Warren Buffet and is Nevada's largest utility.

Coupled with a 380 megawatt AC battery storage system, it will be one of the first in Nevada to include batteries to enable power delivery after the sun goes down.

“The solar industry is resilient and a project like this one will bring jobs and private investment to the state when we need it most,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Environmental groups including the Western Watersheds Project and Basin and Range Watch have been trying unsuccessfully for years to persuade the Bureau of Land Management to build the project elsewhere.

“We believe solar energy can be an incredibly good thing but if you put it in the wrong location it can be the worst thing in the world for the environment,” said Kevin Emmerich, director of Basin and Range Watch.

“We don’t think it will cause the extinction of the desert tortoise, but it is going to be a fairly big nail in the coffin of the species,” he said in an interview Monday.

In addition to the tortoise, the site is home to two types of rare milkvetch plants, kit foxes, burrowing owls and wildflowers, said Laura Cunningham, a biologist with the Western Watersheds Project.

“The area is rich in biological soil crusts, which sequester large amounts of carbon, but which will now be scraped, bulldozed, mowed and driven on to construct this industrial power plant,” she said.

Bernhardt acknowledged in the record of decision he signed Friday the project would adversely impact tortoise habitat, but “on balance, the benefits associated with large scale renewable energy production and battery storage capacity outweigh the impacts to the desert tortoise.”

The project will create as many as 900 construction jobs at its peak, with 19 permanent workers at the site, and support an additional 1,100 jobs in the local community, he said.

More in Energy
Battery
SK Greenlights Second EV Battery Plant in U.S.
One motivating factor could be a legal dust-up with rival LG Chem.
Apr 30th, 2020
Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, N.Y.
NY Nuclear Plant to Close
Indian Point generated a quarter of the electricity used in New York and its suburbs just three years ago.
Apr 30th, 2020
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Governor's Companies to Appeal Lawsuit Rulings
A federal judge ordered the coal companies to pay $35 million.
Apr 30th, 2020
This April 26 photo shows gas prices displayed at a gas station in Hattiesburg, MS. With a barrel of crude oil costing less than a New York pizza, many US shale producers are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and experts are wondering when, and if, the oil industry will recover. The price of benchmark US crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday, April 28. At the start of the year, the price was around $60.
Q&A: Can Oil Bounce Back?
Oil prices were declining before the pandemic hit. As demand now sinks further, the industry is running out of places to store it.
Apr 29th, 2020
I Stock 491333560
ADM Idles Large Ethanol Plants
About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.
Apr 24th, 2020
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., President Donald Trump, and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth listen during a meeting.
Trump Tells Chevron to 'Wind Down'
Chevron is the last major U.S. oil company to do business in the crisis-wracked nation.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil And Gas Ap
Oil Market Collapses
Oil futures plunged below zero for the first time Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this May 5, 2010 file photo, shrimp boats are used to collect oil with booms in the waters of Chandeleur Sound, La.
Rules Relaxed 10 Years After BP
Companies are drilling in deeper and deeper waters, where payoffs can be huge but risks are greater than ever.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this Monday April 13, 2020 photo Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti, seen here working from his home in Cheyenne, Wyo. Deti has been calling for help for the coal industry in the form of lower federal royalties and other aid. Analysts expect less electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic to lower demand for coal even below a previously predicted decline.
Virus Accelerates Coal's Decline
Binge-watching Netflix doesn't come close to making up for the energy not being used by businesses and schools.
Apr 19th, 2020
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
EPA Guts Coal Rule
Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks.
Apr 17th, 2020
This file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it&apos;s temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area&apos;s vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately.
Shell Target Net Zero by 2050
But some environmentalists dismissed the announcement as a public relations stunt.
Apr 16th, 2020