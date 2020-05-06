Texas Eases Underground Oil Storage Rules

The move is raising concern among environmentalists.

May 6th, 2020
Cathy Bussewitz
An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas.
An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas regulators are relaxing rules about where companies can store oil underground, raising concern among environmentalists about potential groundwater contamination and other dangers.

The members of the Railroad Commission of Texas voted Tuesday to allow companies to store oil underground in places other than salt caverns, which are considered better at preventing leaks than other geological formations.

“This order does not suspend any rule that protects public safety, health or the prevention of pollution,” said Wayne Christian, chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas, in the live-streamed meeting. “All it does is allow operators to begin storing crude oil in all formations where it may make sense to do so.”

The shift aimed to help oil producers whose wells are spewing far more crude than the world can use after the coronavirus pandemic gutted global demand for jet fuel and gasoline. Producers are running out of spaces to store the oil, leading some to pay traders to take oil off their hands as prices cratered more than 60% and tanks filled up.

But environmental groups warn that the surprise rule change, which was approved by regulators before the public had a chance to review it, could lead to serious environmental consequences.

“Using underground caverns, especially underground caverns that are not salt, where there’s no barrier to prevent the liquefied oil or natural gas from leaking into aquifers, is incredibly dangerous, especially in a place like Texas,” said Emma Pabst, global warming solutions associate for Environment Texas. It could risk contaminating the Edwards Aquifer, a drinking water source for 2 million people in Texas, she said.

Commissioner Ryan Sitton said he had received a copy of the proposal the day before the meeting. Nevertheless, he supported the proposal, which passed 3-0.

“I want to make sure we’re being cautious. It sounds like you are," Sitton said, addressing the other commissioners. “And it’s great that we’re moving quickly and allowing some additional storage quickly, but I don’t want to hear a story in three months of how we put oil in some sort of cave somewhere and we ended up having groundwater pollution.”

Under the new rule, which was suggested by a new task force of industry groups, companies that apply to do underground storage need to show that the formation is confined to prevent the waste or uncontrolled escape of crude oil, Christian said. The exemption will last for a year, and oil will have to be removed from the wells within five years.

“It’s somewhat unprecedented, but I think it is exciting that we’re affording as much opportunity as possible in this emergency situation,” Christian said.

The commissioners also voted to waive various fees and surcharges that producers typically pay. That decision could lead to millions of dollars in lost revenues that were used to hire inspectors and enforce environmental regulations, said Cyrus Reed, interim director of the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club.

“If you don’t have enough cops on the beat to see that laws are being broken ... then you might say we don’t have a problem,” Reed said. “Same thing with environmental rules.”

The commission also discussed a proposal to enact a coordinated production cut to help ease oversupply, but they killed the proposal, in part because producers were already slashing production. Texas produces about 40% of the oil in the United States, and about 5% of the oil in the world.

Philip Verleger, a longtime energy economist, estimates U.S. production has already fallen to 8.5 million barrels per day, down from 12.4 million barrels a day in February. He based his estimate on refinery runs, exports and other data.

“Production is already shut down,” Verleger said. “They don’t really need to do it. It’s been done more brutally by the market.”

More in Energy
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Governor's Companies to Appeal Lawsuit Rulings
A federal judge ordered the coal companies to pay $35 million.
Apr 30th, 2020
This April 26 photo shows gas prices displayed at a gas station in Hattiesburg, MS. With a barrel of crude oil costing less than a New York pizza, many US shale producers are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and experts are wondering when, and if, the oil industry will recover. The price of benchmark US crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday, April 28. At the start of the year, the price was around $60.
Q&A: Can Oil Bounce Back?
Oil prices were declining before the pandemic hit. As demand now sinks further, the industry is running out of places to store it.
Apr 29th, 2020
I Stock 491333560
ADM Idles Large Ethanol Plants
About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.
Apr 24th, 2020
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., President Donald Trump, and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth listen during a meeting.
Trump Tells Chevron to 'Wind Down'
Chevron is the last major U.S. oil company to do business in the crisis-wracked nation.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil And Gas Ap
Oil Market Collapses
Oil futures plunged below zero for the first time Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this May 5, 2010 file photo, shrimp boats are used to collect oil with booms in the waters of Chandeleur Sound, La.
Rules Relaxed 10 Years After BP
Companies are drilling in deeper and deeper waters, where payoffs can be huge but risks are greater than ever.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this Monday April 13, 2020 photo Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti, seen here working from his home in Cheyenne, Wyo. Deti has been calling for help for the coal industry in the form of lower federal royalties and other aid. Analysts expect less electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic to lower demand for coal even below a previously predicted decline.
Virus Accelerates Coal's Decline
Binge-watching Netflix doesn't come close to making up for the energy not being used by businesses and schools.
Apr 19th, 2020
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
EPA Guts Coal Rule
Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks.
Apr 17th, 2020
This file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it&apos;s temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area&apos;s vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately.
Shell Target Net Zero by 2050
But some environmentalists dismissed the announcement as a public relations stunt.
Apr 16th, 2020
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the U.S. from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it&apos;s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Cancels Pipeline Permit
The Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider endangered species, the ruling found.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020