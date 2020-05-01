Virtual Meetings Set for Drilling Plan Near National Park

Historians say the area contains the remnants of what was once a hub of indigenous civilization.

May 1st, 2020
Susan Montoya Bryan
I Stock 465044705
iStock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers plan to hold a series of virtual meetings on a contested plan that will guide for at least the next decade oil and gas development around a national park and other areas in northwestern New Mexico that are revered by Native American tribes.

A World Heritage site, Chaco Culture National Historical Park and its collection of massive stacked stone walls and circular ceremonial subterranean rooms called kivas have been at the center of a decades-long fight over drilling in northwestern New Mexico. Historians say the area contains the remnants of what was once a hub of indigenous civilization that aligned its structures with the seasonal movements of the sun and moon.

The first meeting scheduled by the Bureau of Land Management will be May 14. Four others will follow, all of them streamed via social media. Officials said the online presentations will give people a chance to learn about the proposal, talk with specialists and ask questions.

William Perry Pendley, the agency's deputy director for policy and programs, touted the benefits of the virtual meetings. He said they will reduce the agency's carbon footprint, expand the number of people who can participate and reduce costs for the government and members of the public who would otherwise be traveling to attend.

“We are excited to be able to use technology to meet the requirements of federal law that we engage and involve the American public in our decision-making process, especially as to such an important resource management plan,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Environmentalists, some Native American tribes and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have asked for the agency to extend the public comment period on the proposed changes to the resource management plan. They say federal officials should wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides so the public has more opportunity to participate in the process.

Many of the communities that would be affected by the proposal have been hit hard by the pandemic, so Democrat U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, New Mexico's energy secretary and others were renewing their call for extra time and planned to air their concerns Friday.

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat and vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, is concerned about the disenfranchisement of people who lack internet access in what is a rural part of New Mexico. She called the virtual meetings unworkable for families that will be affected by the decision.

“By moving forward, the department is failing to fulfill its trust and treaty obligations to Native Americans, and it is failing to protect a national treasure," she said Thursday.

The Trump administration, which has expressed frustration at environmental objections that it says are unnecessarily slowing approval for interstate oil and gas pipelines and other big projects, has proposed restricting the timelines and venues for legally required hearings and public comment periods overall. It also has opened the door to holding more public hearings online, a move opponents contend is intended to give ordinary people and communities less opportunity to speak up and fight or support a federal government action.

While drilling is off-limits within the park’s boundaries, concerns in recent years have expanded beyond environmental effects to the preservation of cultural landmarks. Tribes, environmentalists and archaeologists all warn that unchecked development could compromise significant spots outside Chaco's boundaries.

While tribal leaders from outside the area want to halt drilling around Chaco, top Navajo Nation leaders have been more reserved as oil and gas provide revenue for the tribe and for individual Navajo property owners. Navajo lawmakers voted in January to support a buffer around the park only half the size of the one outlined in federal legislation pending in Congress.

The federal government in late February made public a list of possible alternatives for managing development in the area, which includes the San Juan Basin — one of the nation’s oldest oil and gas basins. Critics complained the options failed to take into account the cumulative costs of increased drilling and threats to the cultural sites.

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs indicated their preference for an alternative that would “balance community needs and development” while limiting effects on the traditional, socioeconomic and cultural way of life of those who call the area home.

The proposal will guide decisions for 10 to 15 years across an area that encompasses more than 6,500 square miles (nearly 17,000 square kilometers). That includes federal land, Navajo trust land and allotments owned by individual Navajos.

More in Energy
I Stock 491333560
ADM Idles Large Ethanol Plants
About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.
Apr 24th, 2020
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., President Donald Trump, and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth listen during a meeting.
Trump Tells Chevron to 'Wind Down'
Chevron is the last major U.S. oil company to do business in the crisis-wracked nation.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil And Gas Ap
Oil Market Collapses
Oil futures plunged below zero for the first time Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this May 5, 2010 file photo, shrimp boats are used to collect oil with booms in the waters of Chandeleur Sound, La.
Rules Relaxed 10 Years After BP
Companies are drilling in deeper and deeper waters, where payoffs can be huge but risks are greater than ever.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this Monday April 13, 2020 photo Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti, seen here working from his home in Cheyenne, Wyo. Deti has been calling for help for the coal industry in the form of lower federal royalties and other aid. Analysts expect less electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic to lower demand for coal even below a previously predicted decline.
Virus Accelerates Coal's Decline
Binge-watching Netflix doesn't come close to making up for the energy not being used by businesses and schools.
Apr 19th, 2020
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
EPA Guts Coal Rule
Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks.
Apr 17th, 2020
This file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it&apos;s temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area&apos;s vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately.
Shell Target Net Zero by 2050
But some environmentalists dismissed the announcement as a public relations stunt.
Apr 16th, 2020
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the U.S. from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it&apos;s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Cancels Pipeline Permit
The Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider endangered species, the ruling found.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. As demand for fuel plummeted worldwide and the oil industry faced a devastating drop in oil prices, the U.S. took the rare move of stepping into negotiations involving the member countries of OPEC and non-members such as Russia and Mexico.
US Intervened in OPEC Deal
The unusual action by the U.S. — and the fact that the intervention worked — reflect the desperate conditions the oil industry found itself in.
Apr 14th, 2020
Diesel Brothers Jacked Up Truck You Tube Screen Grab 5b2a68c964060
'Diesel Brothers' Appeals Fine
A doctors group demonstrated that those on the show caused irreparable injury by increasing the amount of pollutants breathed by residents.
Apr 14th, 2020