MCP Server Could Revolutionize API Security

The tool allows for interacting with APIs using natural language.

May 8, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)

Salt Security, a leading provider of API security, has announced the launch of the Salt Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, giving enterprise teams an access point of interaction with their API infrastructure by leveraging natural language and artificial intelligence. Built on the open MCP standard, Salt's MCP Server enables AI agents to discover, understand, and analyze API behavior with contextual awareness and enterprise-grade precision.

The MCP Server allows AI agents to query internal systems without blindly scraping data or exposing backend architectures. An MCP server acts as an intelligent gateway, translating natural language prompts into authorized, structured queries while enforcing strict security, governance, and usage policies. For API security, the rise of MCP servers is critical. They create a controlled interface between AI agents and enterprise APIs—ensuring that API endpoints are not blindly exposed, over-permissioned, or misused by autonomous systems. 

Salt's MCP server creates a personal ChatGPT experience with capabilities such as:

  • Contextual API search across the entire API inventory, rather than a limited keyword based search.
  • API Explainer for each API in your environment so security teams can be more independent.
  • Posture Gap Contextual Search and Analysis to help identify API posture gaps and misconfigurations in a free form search.
  • Remediation Guidance for high risk vulnerabilities.
