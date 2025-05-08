Huntress Debuts Managed SIEM to Simplify Cybersecurity

Huntress recently announced the general availability of its modern Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution at the RSA Conference, introducing enhanced integrations for log sources and expanded compliance capabilities. Fully managed by Huntress’ 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress Managed SIEM hopes to remove the complexity and unpredictable costs that traditional SIEM products bring.

Huntress Managed SIEM enables customers to spot and neutralize threats earlier in the attack chain than they would with an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution alone. Managed SIEM customers should also experience a faster ROI due to having "expert eyes on their environment from day one." For example, threat hunting performed by the Huntress SOC discovered an RDP brute force attack less than 15 hours after one customer deployed Huntress. Additional functionality includes: