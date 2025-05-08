Report Links Infostealer Logs to Ransomware Surge

KELA, a leading provider of cyber threat and exposure intelligence solutions, has released a new report, Inside the Infostealer Epidemic: Exposing the Risks to Corporate Security. It highlights the critical role of infostealer malware in fueling credential theft and enabling ransomware attacks. The report looks to shed light on the evolving cybercriminal ecosystem - revealing how stolen corporate credentials have become a cornerstone of cybercrime operations.

Infostealer activity has surged by 266 percent in recent years, and the threat continues to grow in 2025. Infostealers, which steal credentials, personal data, and other sensitive information, have become a leading driver of identity theft, fraud, and costly data breaches. High-profile incidents like the Black Basta leak have exposed how many ransomware attacks originate from infostealer logs—underscoring the critical role these tools play in enabling ransomware attacks.

The link between infostealer malware and ransomware attacks cannot be ignored. “Our research highlights how cybercriminals are efficiently monetizing stolen credentials, creating a thriving underground market," said Lin Levi, Threat Intelligence Analyst, at KELA. "Organizations must prioritize proactive measures such as credential security to disrupt these attack chains before they escalate into breaches and ransomware incidents.”

Included amongst the report’s key findings are: