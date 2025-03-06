Data Security Solution Enhances Resilience Across Cloud and SaaS Platforms

Rubrik recently announced upgrades designed to enhance protection for cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments in order to anticipate breaches, detect potential threats, and recover with speed and efficiency, regardless of data location.
“Cyber criminals won’t stop innovating, and neither will we. Our utmost priority is the security, safety, and appropriate accessibility of our customer’s data, regardless of where the data lives,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Rubrik.
Some examples include:
- Cloud Posture Risk Management (CPR): CPR automatically discovers and allows for inventorying cloud data assets and identifying unprotected or sensitive data. CPR helps organizations make informed backup decisions and strengthen their overall backup posture.
- Expanded Protection for Google Compute Engine: Native immutability, least permissions, and cross-region or cross-project backups. Cost-saving features are designed to include archiving to lower-cost storage and to provide customers with fast recovery due to file-level search and restoration of only the data they need.
- Oracle Cloud Protection: Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC) will support data protection for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) —beginning with Oracle databases in OCI and Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution (OCVS).
- Expanding Data Protection to PostgreSQL: According to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs report, attackers are targeting backups in 96 percent of cyberattacks. By extending coverage to PostgreSQL, Rubrik ensures that one of the world's most popular open-source databases thrives in the face of evolving digital threats.
- Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Data Protection: 60 percent of enterprises have adopted Kubernetes, emphasizing the critical need for cyber resilience solutions for their critical workloads. Rubrik’s new OpenShift support marks a significant step in securing these environments with comprehensive, automated, and immutable backups that deliver fast recovery from cyber incidents.
- Azure DevOps and GitHub Backup: For organizations using continuous integration and continuous development to accelerate innovation, Rubrik now protects Azure DevOps and GitHub with cyber resilient automated backups, granular recovery, extended retention, and robust compliance coverage for critical data stores.
- Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV) for Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS): RCV reduces the complexity and cost of managing a highly secure off-site archival location, with flexible policies and/or regions. RCV features immutable, isolated, logically air-gapped off-site backups combined with role-based access controls, advanced encryption, and retention locks to provide unparalleled confidence in data recovery.
- Security and Resilience for Microsoft Dynamics 365: Rubrik’s enhanced protection for Microsoft Dynamics 365 aims to ensure businesses can secure their critical operational and customer data within a unified platform.
- Sandbox Seeding for Salesforce: An intuitive user experience designed to allow users to select objects and records depending on specific criteria. This process aims to prevent seeding errors by thoroughly analyzing data selection size versus destination size availability before moving data to the sandbox environment.
- Identity Recovery: Identity is one of the most critical vulnerabilities, with the majority of cyberattacks involving compromised credentials and 50 percent of businesses having experienced an Active Directory attack in the last two years. With Rubrik Identity Recovery, organizations can ensure fast, clean recovery of AD and Entra ID without reintroducing malware or misconfigurations.
- Advanced Security Features for Azure & Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS): Leveraging advanced machine learning and automation, new capabilities available today include Anomaly Detection, Data Discovery, and Classification, and soon, Threat Hunting and Threat Monitoring.
- Turbo Threat Hunting: Unlike traditional methods that scan one object at a time or require navigating multiple panes of glass, Turbo Threat Hunting scans at scale by leveraging pre-computed hashes stored within Rubrik’s metadata. This eliminates the need for file-by-file scanning, allowing organizations to rapidly pinpoint the exact recovery points free from malware or other threats within seconds — even in the most complex data environments. Internal testing found Turbo Threat Hunting scans 75,000 backups in up to 60 seconds.
- Enterprise Edition for Microsoft 365: Delivering enterprise-grade security and resilience for Microsoft 365, Rubrik expands its capabilities for organizations to rapidly detect, respond to, and recover from attacks. New capabilities available for Microsoft 365 include Sensitive Data Discovery, which identifies and protects high-risk data before an attack happens, and Prioritized Recovery, which restores critical data first for fast operational recovery. Coming soon, Rubrik’s customers using Enterprise Edition for Microsoft 365 will also be able to add Anomaly Detection, Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, and Self-Service Recovery capabilities.