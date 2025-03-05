Becoming Resilient in the Non-Stop Manufacturing Landscape

Avoiding downtime through better security.

Alex Yevtushenko
Mar 5, 2025
Industrial Cyber

Always productive and eliminating downtime, non-stop manufacturing stands as a pillar of modern industrial operations. From pharmaceuticals and energy production to electronics manufacturing, these non-stop industries are the invisible engines powering the global economy. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and the increasing prevalence of cyber threats, the stakes for these industries are increasing rapidly—almost by the minute. 

The World Economic Forum estimates that cybercrime alone could cost the global economy $10.5 trillion annually by end-2025, with manufacturing among the most vulnerable due to their reliance on constant uptime.

Non-stop manufacturing refers to industries that operate continuously, often 24/7, to meet the demands of global markets. Unlike traditional batch production, non-stop manufacturing prioritizes uninterrupted operations to maintain efficiency, reduce costs, and maximize output. Unfortunately, its reliance on constant activity also makes it particularly vulnerable to disruptions, whether caused by equipment failures or cyber attacks. 

The Power of Flow

Non-stop manufacturing is not just about meeting business needs—it also has profound societal impacts. Continuous production ensures the consistent availability of essential goods, such as medications, food supplies, and energy. It also supports job creation, drives innovation, and contributes to global economic stability. And by integrating smart technologies like IoT devices, AI-driven analytics, and cloud computing, manufacturers can now achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and precision.

"These advancements bring new vulnerabilities,” says Colin Choo Senior Product Manager Network & OT Security at Kenvue, the proprietor of well-known brands such as Aveeno, Benadryl, Listerine and many more. “Increased connectivity clearly opens the door to cyber threats, making industry-specific resilience-focused strategies and recovery solutions essential for maintaining operational continuity, which we simply cannot afford to overlook,” Choo added.

Even a brief pause can have cascading consequences. A power outage, ransomware attack, or supply chain delay can disrupt production schedules, leading to:

  • Lost Revenue: Downtime costs vary by industry, ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour in sectors like energy and automotive manufacturing to millions of dollars for each event.
  • Reputational Damage: Failing to deliver on time erodes trust and can result in lost contracts or clients.
  • Safety Risks: Interruptions in pharmaceutical or chemical production can compromise product integrity, posing risks to consumers and the environment.

To ensure operational continuity in this high-stakes environment, non-stop manufacturers must build resilience into every aspect of their operations. This means adopting proactive strategies to prevent disruptions and ensuring swift recovery when they occur. From rapid, tailored solutions that guarantee no downtime and recovery in seconds to robust defenses featuring a multi-layered approach—including firewalls, real-time monitoring and more—these are essential for protecting operations. Additionally, continuous assessment leveraging AI-driven analytics and predictive maintenance helps identify potential issues in real time. 

“Being proactive now and knowing where you stand on your overall resilience score will extend equipment life and reduce unplanned downtime. After all, the goal is uninterrupted operation; the ability to always deliver your goods to your consumers is what’s at stake. It’s as simple as that,” said Choo. 

Non-stop manufacturing is more than a production model—it’s the backbone of modern industry and society as a whole. As these industries embrace new technologies and face massive, rising threats, resilience is no longer optional—it’s a necessity for any 24/7 manufacturer. By investing in industry-specific solutions and adopting a proactive approach to resilience and rapid recovery, manufacturers can ensure they remain consistently efficient, productive and loyal to their consumers while also staying competitive in a fast-moving landscape of growing risks.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsored
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
February 24, 2025
General Cyberattack
Cyber Attacks on Manufacturers Up, While Security Prep Lags
February 27, 2025
Ep131
Security Breach: Observations of an Ethical Hacking Researcher
February 27, 2025
Ransomware
Ransomware Report Reveals Record-Breaking Year
February 27, 2025
