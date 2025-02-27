Cyber Attacks on Manufacturers Up, While Security Prep Lags

Downtime costs estimated at $2M per enterprise as traditional approaches are no longer enough.

Feb 27, 2025
General Cyberattack

A global study by Omdia has found that 80 percent of manufacturing firms experienced a significant increase in overall security incidents or breaches last year, but only 45 percent are adequately prepared in their cyber security. 

Omdia surveyed over 500 technology executives worldwide on the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) in their core operations, and how they managed cyber security challenges. The report for the study was produced in partnership with Telstra International, the global arm of leading telecommunications and technology company Telstra.

The heightened risk of cyber attacks comes as manufacturers move to leverage IT such as cloud, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) as part of their digital transformation. While the convergence of IT with traditional OT can increase scale, resilience and efficiency in operations, it also increases the attack surface for cyber threats. Critical industries are increasingly lucrative targets for cyber exploitation, including ransomware.

Manufacturers affected by a cyber attack reported a resilience or availability issue that cost individual firms between $200,000 and $2 million, taking the biggest hit when incidents affected enterprise and corporate systems or production control.

Geraldine Kor, Telstra International’s Head of Global Enterprise Business, said: “Greater connectivity between IT and OT is necessary to harness advanced technology for manufacturing innovation, but it increases the risks of a breach. However, very few firms are mature in protecting and defending against such cyber risks.

“Our study also uncovered a fragmented approach to security responsibility, which can leave manufacturing businesses without a clear direction. This responsibility must be clear and integrated so that one group or person will have the authority to act on security challenges for mission-critical systems.  It is equally important to have the right people and security-focused culture as their absence will hinder security posture readiness, compounding technical challenges.”

Ganesh Narayanan, Telstra International’s Global Head of Cyber Security, noted that the manufacturing and other industrial sectors historically relied on air gapping for security, where OT systems are typically segregated from corporate IT systems to protect against external threats. However, this approach is no longer sustainable with increasing IT-OT convergence, which expands the threat surface significantly.

He said: “IT and OT integration create enormous value for organisations across industries, although organisations must address risks to unlock its potential. Organisations should prioritise IT/OT and IoT security across six core areas: Collaboration and planning, defining a strategy, bolstering technical expertise, assign responsibility and accountability, leveraging the right tools, and expedite readiness with standards.”

Adam Etherington, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, added: “More pervasive connectivity between IT and OT is essential across greenfield and brownfield manufacturing system design and enhancements. Step change improvements to innovation, availability, safety and security require firms to harness cloud, IoT, AI and private networks, with IT/OT convergence bringing these technologies to life.

“However, most firms have been hit with expensive outages and security incidents while traditional security controls, policies and culture struggle to keep pace. Given the magnitude of downtime costs from any breach or network incident that impacted operations, it’s important to better understand the causes for proactive remediation.”

The Omdia report can be downloaded here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Ep131
Security Breach: Observations of an Ethical Hacking Researcher
February 27, 2025
Ransomware
Ransomware Report Reveals Record-Breaking Year
February 27, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Few Wireless Networks Adequately Protected Against De-authentication Attacks
February 27, 2025
Related Stories
Ep131
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Observations of an Ethical Hacking Researcher
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Report Reveals Record-Breaking Year
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Few Wireless Networks Adequately Protected Against De-authentication Attacks
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsored
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Get ready to supercharge your business at Xcelerate 2025! This is your chance to tap into the power of cutting-edge technologies and strategic insights that will revolutionize your maintenance and reliability strategies.
February 24, 2025
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Report Reveals Record-Breaking Year
New groups, new variants and greater volume are contributing to ongoing challenges.
February 27, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Few Wireless Networks Adequately Protected Against De-authentication Attacks
Manufacturing saw the highest number of attacks.
February 27, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Research Reveals Evolving Tactics
Findings underscore how cybercriminals are adapting their methods to bypass stronger defenses.
February 27, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Reassessing the OT Threat Landscape
Breaking down the riskiest OT exposures and the hackers targeting critical infrastructure and the ICS.
February 20, 2025
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Testing Assures Data Center Resilience
How a four-step certification process keeps AI-ready server cabinets earthquake-proof.
February 20, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report Demonstrates AI's Role in Threat Escalation
With AI fueling more deceptive, scalable attacks, the cyber arms race is escalating faster than ever.
February 20, 2025
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI Release Advisory on Ghost Ransomware
These widespread attacks target outdated versions of software and firmware on internet facing assets.
February 20, 2025
Siemens' Cobot AVG.
Cybersecurity
Betacom and Siemens Launch Private 5G Network Platform
Complete enterprise-grade solution accelerates Industry 4.0 adoption.
February 19, 2025
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Attacks Costing Manufacturers $1.9M/Day in Downtime
Ransom and recovery costs continue to skyrocket.
February 13, 2025
Ep130tn
Video
Security Breach: The Evolution of OT Vulnerabilities
Threats and risks have escalated, but when properly implemented, some solutions have risen to the task.
February 13, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI Warn of Buffer Overflow Vulnerabilities
Threat actors exploit these vulnerabilities to gain access and move laterally through the network.
February 13, 2025
Intllectual Property
Cybersecurity
Study Finds Nearly Half Suffered a Third-Party Data Breach
A lack of visibility, internal resources, and mature security strategies continue to be obstacles.
February 13, 2025
Autonomous Car Cockpit
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Surging Automotive Cyber Threats Stemming from Critical Gaps
Critical infrastructure in smart mobility devices, like EV chargers, has expanded the attack surface and magnified the stakes.
February 13, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Recovery Platform Runs with NVIDIA BlueField-3
The platform is designed to significantly reduce cyber recovery times in minimizing losses.
February 13, 2025