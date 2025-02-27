Few Wireless Networks Adequately Protected Against De-authentication Attacks

The latest Nozomi Networks Labs OT & IoT Security Report finds wireless networks woefully unprotected as threat actors continue to gain deep access into critical infrastructure. In the 2nd half of last year, critical infrastructure organizations in the United States saw the highest number of attacks, with manufacturing at highest risk.

In the latest report, an analysis of more than 500,000 wireless networks worldwide found only six percent are adequately protected against wireless de-authentication attacks. This means most wireless networks, including those in mission-critical environments, remain highly exposed. In industrial environments these attacks could disrupt automated processes, halt production lines, or create safety hazards for workers.

The report also found that nearly half (48.4 percent) of the observed cyber threat alerts occurred in the Impact phase of the cyber kill chain. This was true across various industries, particularly in manufacturing, transportation, energy, utilities, and wastewater. Command and Control (C&C) techniques followed closely (25 percent of all observed alerts). The Labs’ findings demonstrate the presence of adversaries deep within critical infrastructure systems and their intent to persist and maintain control over access.

Researchers also discovered, among 619 newly published vulnerabilities, that 71 percent are classified as critical. Additionally, 20 vulnerabilities have high Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) scores, indicating a high likelihood of future exploitation. Furthermore, four vulnerabilities have already been observed being actively exploited in the wild (KEV). These findings point to an urgent need for organizations to promptly address and mitigate the most critical and dangerous vulnerabilities.

Additionally, of all ICS security advisories released by CISA over the past six months, critical manufacturing topped the list, accounting for 75 percent of all Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) reported in the past six months. Manufacturing was followed by Energy, Communications, Transportation and Commercial Facilities.

“Cyberattacks on the world’s critical infrastructure are on the rise,” said Chris Grove, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy at Nozomi Networks. “The systems we design and defend must not only withstand a barrage of threats in today’s multipolar world, but also balance the need to operate safely at scale, where human lives are at stake. By understanding these evolving threats and leveraging actionable insights, we can defend our critical infrastructure system to ensure resilience, safety and operational continuity in an increasingly uncertain world.”