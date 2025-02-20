Testing Assures Data Center Resilience

Of all the natural disasters that can devastate a data center, earthquakes can be among the most catastrophic. There were 147 earthquakes in the U.S. last year with a magnitude of 6.0 or higher. In California alone, home to about 270 data centers, there were some 12,000 earthquakes of various magnitudes. Seismologists report it was more than any year since 1988.

Legrand®, a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, evaluates its cabinets for seismic load capacities as part of its product offering. The ASCE-7 test, designed by the American Society of Civil Engineers, evaluates the effects of shock and vibration on cabinets once they are deployed.

Even small seismic shifts can cause damage to IT equipment. The speedy adoption of generative AI and other data-intensive technologies has heightened concern that data centers remain safe and in smooth operation, regardless of the size of an earthquake. “It’s an important test for data centers in earthquake-prone California, but also valid for other parts of the country where minor earthquakes can cause damage,” said Saman Berookhim, Senior Product Manager at Legrand. “The certification uses computer-based simulations to determine which bolts and reinforcements are needed to keep the cabinets anchored in place in case of an earthquake.”

Legrand also certifies its cabinetry in three other ways.

A Safety and Durability certification evaluates structural integrity by tilting a cabinet 10 degrees and holding it for a full minute to ensure it doesn't tip over.

Legrand’s proprietary Functional and Rolling test ensures cabinets roll from the loading dock to their final spot in the data center without damage. It involves rolling fully loaded cabinets over ramps, inclines, and around obstacles for approximately one mile. The certification goes beyond industry specifications.

A fourth test, the Transportation Certification, follows International Safe Transit Association protocols for safely moving packaged products between locations. The test encompasses a tip test, four-hour vibration, rotational drop, incline impact, concentrated impact, and forklift handling.

“We make sure our AI-ready cabinet solutions will meet the needs of the most demanding environments,” said Berookhim. “With the rush to scale and add reliable data center space, rigorous testing has become extremely important. Demand for 24/7 uptime is everywhere.”