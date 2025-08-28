Alert Fatigue: Why SOCs Are Fighting Yesterday’s War Against Tomorrow’s Threats

Adversaries don’t follow our prioritization frameworks.

Alankrit Chona
Aug 28, 2025
Hacking Alarm

The “alert fatigue” crisis plaguing Security Operations Centers (SOCs) isn’t really about volume. It’s about fighting adversarial systems with tools designed for a non-adversarial world.

The Real Problem Hidden Behind Alert Fatigue

Most organizations treat the flood of security alerts as a resource management problem: Hire more analysts, build bigger dashboards, optimize workflows. But this misses the fundamental issue. Traditional alert triage assumes threats behave predictably—that you can create rules, assign priorities, and systematically work through queues.

Adversaries don’t follow our prioritization frameworks.

The most dangerous attacks deliberately avoid triggering high-priority alerts. They masquerade as routine network traffic, legitimate user behavior, or benign system events. Meanwhile, SOC analysts spend their time chasing the obvious signatures that any competent attacker already knows how to evade.

This creates a perverse dynamic: The more sophisticated your adversaries become, the less useful your alert-driven security posture becomes.

Beyond Human-Scale Decision Making

Finance learned this lesson decades ago. When markets became too complex and fast-moving for human traders to process all available information, the industry didn’t just hire more traders—it fundamentally changed how decisions were made. Algorithmic trading emerged not because humans were slow, but because the decision space had grown beyond human cognitive capacity.

SOC operations face the same transition point. The issue isn’t that analysts can’t handle 10,000 alerts per day; it’s that no human can effectively reason about the complex interdependencies, temporal patterns, and subtle anomalies that indicate genuine threats in modern environments.

What AI Actually Changes

Alert triage isn’t about automating existing workflows—it’s about enabling entirely different approaches to threat detection. Instead of categorizing alerts based on predefined rules, AI systems can identify patterns that emerge from the interaction of seemingly unrelated events across time and systems.

This matters because sophisticated attacks are designed to be invisible to rule-based detection. They succeed by staying below individual alert thresholds while building toward objectives across multiple systems and timeframes. Human analysts, no matter how skilled, struggle to maintain awareness of these distributed patterns while simultaneously handling urgent immediate tasks.

The value isn’t in processing alerts faster—it’s in recognizing threats that don't generate obvious alerts in the first place.

Rethinking Success Metrics

The industry’s obsession with Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) reflects the same thinking that created the alert fatigue problem. These metrics assume threats announce themselves clearly and success means responding quickly to known signatures.

But what about threats that operate for months without generating alerts? What about attacks that succeed precisely because they never triggered your detection systems? Traditional SOC metrics are optimized for measuring responses to known attack patterns, not for detecting unknown threats or preventing successful compromises that leave no trace.

More sophisticated organizations are shifting toward outcome-based metrics: Did we prevent business impact? Did we detect threats before they achieved their objectives? Did we identify adversary presence regardless of whether it triggered alerts?

The Strategic Imperative

Organizations still operating alert-driven SOCs are essentially fighting with 20th-century tools against adversaries using 21st-century methods. This isn’t a criticism of existing approaches—they were appropriate for their era. But as adversaries become more sophisticated and environments more complex, the gap between human-scale decision making and threat-scale complexity continues to widen.

The question isn’t whether AI will transform security operations—it’s whether your organization will make this transition proactively or be forced into it by adversaries who have already moved beyond rule-based thinking.

Today the organizations best positioned for future threats are those treating AI as an enabling technology for fundamentally better security approaches, not just a way to process existing alerts more efficiently. The goal isn’t to eliminate alert fatigue. It’s to make alerts irrelevant to your primary security strategy.

Latest in Cybersecurity
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Alert Fatigue: Why SOCs Are Fighting Yesterday’s War Against Tomorrow’s Threats
August 28, 2025
Coding
Research Shows How a Shifting Landscape is Driving SBOMs
August 28, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
AI, IT/OT Convergence are Reshaping Manufacturing Cybersecurity
August 28, 2025
Related Stories
Coding
Software
Research Shows How a Shifting Landscape is Driving SBOMs
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
AI, IT/OT Convergence are Reshaping Manufacturing Cybersecurity
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Insider Threats are the Costliest Cyber Risk
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 27, 2025
Cybersecurity
Jim Doggett
Semperis, CISO
August 28, 2025
Cybersecurity
Alankrit Chona
Co-Founder and CTO, Simbian
August 28, 2025
Coding
Software
Research Shows How a Shifting Landscape is Driving SBOMs
The use of AI is having positive and concerning impacts.
August 28, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
AI, IT/OT Convergence are Reshaping Manufacturing Cybersecurity
Attackers are increasingly leveraging IT/OT convergence to their advantage.
August 28, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Insider Threats are the Costliest Cyber Risk
Why they continue to be harder to control.
August 21, 2025
Cybersecurity
Divya Venkataraman
Director, Contracts Capabilities, Rockwell Automation
August 21, 2025
Soc
Cybersecurity
Six Data‑Driven Trends Impacting OT Cybersecurity
The discussion has shifted from “should we invest?” to “how fast can we prove payback?”
August 21, 2025
istock.com/MaxxaSatori
Cybersecurity
Next Gen Firewalls, Zero Trust Top Latest Offering
Simple, scalable solution focuses on MSPs.
August 21, 2025
Deepfake Orhan Turan
Cybersecurity
The Deepfake Dilemma
How AI-generated video and voice are redefining cyber threats in manufacturing.
August 21, 2025
Cybersecurity
Adam Khan
VP, Global Security Operations at Barracuda MSP
August 21, 2025
Utility Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
How Covert Adversaries Are Embedding Themselves in Critical Infrastructure
The biggest threats aren’t always smash-and-go ransomware attacks, but slow movers designed to stay hidden.
August 21, 2025
Ep146
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Cure Me or Kill Me - The Little Things That Escalate Attacks
Hackers are leveraging overlooked deficiencies to target crown jewels you don't even think about.
August 21, 2025
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Front Line Reports Reinforce Why Manufacturing Is a Top Target
IT-based approaches continue to fail. Why access control strategies must be customized for OT environments.
August 21, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
CISA Offers OT Asset Inventory Guidance
The advisory offers insight on initial and ongoing visualization challenges.
August 14, 2025