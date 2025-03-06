Report Details the Growing Range of Risks

Examining supply chain vulnerabilities, aging infrastructure, patching and gaps in incident response.

Mar 6, 2025
Utility Metamorworks

TXOne Networks, a leading provider of Cyber-Physical Systems security, recently published its annual report on operational technology cybersecurity, detailing risks such as supply-chain vulnerabilities, aging infrastructure, patching difficulties and gaps in incident response. The new report reveals heightened concerns over digital vulnerabilities potentially introduced in deployment of industrial control systems, such as smart sensors, edge-computing devices, asset-tracking solutions and remote-monitoring tools.

“How can organizations effectively secure these interconnected systems against cyber threats? This is the pressing challenge confronting Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) worldwide,” reads TXOne Networks’ 2024 Annual OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report.

“Traditionally, cybersecurity strategies have focused on safeguarding IT (information technology) systems and their digital assets. However, as industries undergo continuous digitalization, critical infrastructure is increasingly integrated into unified digital ecosystems, broadening the attack surface. The intrinsic differences between OT and IT systems often render IT-centric security measures inadequate when applied to OT environments.

"With OT systems now deeply interconnected, the shortcomings of conventional IT protections have become glaringly evident, particularly in light of the safety, availability, and reliability characteristics of these systems.” Some key findings include:

  • 94 percent of surveyed organizations reported being at risk of OT cyber incidents in the past year.
  • 98 percent experienced IT incidents affecting their OT environments.
  • While ransomware incidents decreased from 47 percent of respondents in 2023 to 28 percent in 2024, nation-state attackers on critical infrastructure were revealed to be a growing new concern.
  • Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), vulnerabilities in supply-chain software and advanced malware such as Fuxnet and FrostyGoop are among the diverse threats documented in 2024 Annual OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report.

“As large enterprises strengthen their security posture, the focus of OT cybersecurity is expanding beyond visibility to include protection, advanced threat detection, and robust security governance,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. “Asset discovery and vulnerability management are merely starting points. The persistent rise in OT cyberattacks, as highlighted in this year’s report, underscores the urgent need for organizations—especially those without dedicated OT security practices—to take action."

