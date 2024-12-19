Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage

Aryaka®, a leading provider of Unified SASE as a Service, has released a new research report exploring network security challenges and trends in the manufacturing industry.

Conducted by GatePoint Research, the report (The State of Network Security in Manufacturing: Key Findings on Visibility, Resource Constraints, and Cyber Resilience) gathers insights from senior decision-makers across the manufacturing sector, revealing that visibility into network activity, secure global connectivity, and resource constraints are top priorities for manufacturers.

Given the distributed nature of manufacturing operations, effective network security is a strategic asset. However, many respondents report significant hurdles, such as resource constraints, managing cyber threats, and maintaining cost-effective operations while modernizing their network infrastructure. The data shows that over 60 percent of respondents cited improved observability as a critical focus, followed closely by secure connectivity for global workforces (54 percent) and the need to control costs (50 percent). Additional findings include:

A Growing Resource and Skills Gap: 68 percent of respondents said their IT teams are understaffed or lack the necessary training to manage growing network complexities.

64 percent identified real-time network visibility as crucial to maintaining security and operational efficiency in a global manufacturing context.

54 percent of manufacturing leaders highlighted the need for secure access for remote teams and global sites, emphasizing the importance of consistent and reliable connectivity.

50 percent of respondents indicated that simplifying network management and controlling costs are essential, particularly as they expand into cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Convergence as a Strategic Advantage: The report shows that manufacturing organizations see value in converged network and security solutions, which offer enhanced security, operational resilience, and reduced IT workloads.

To learn more about network security challenges and trends in manufacturing, go here to download the full report.