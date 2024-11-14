Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances

The platform is designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations.

Nov 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2

TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, recently unveiled Version 2.1 of its Edge series of networking security appliances, designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations. This update enhances network resilience and adaptability across a wider range of industrial verticals.

“Our Edge series is specifically engineered for the complexities of OT networks, where traditional IT cybersecurity solutions fall short,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. “With version 2.1, we’ve elevated the Edge product line to address the unique challenges faced by OT environments—where disruption isn’t an option. This release underscores our commitment to delivering robust, adaptable security that not only meets current demands, but anticipates the evolving needs of industrial operations.”

TXOne Networks collaborates with manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to protect over 3,600 organizations worldwide. The Edge V2.1 series offers models tailored to different environmental and hardware requirements, providing options for centralized or distributed systems, and supports various connection types, with high port-density options ranging from 1 to 48 network segments.

The updated V2.1 streamlines onboarding, incorporates asset-centric, AI-powered security policy learning, and offers continuous inspection to transform reactive protection into proactive prevention. With virtual patching, antivirus capabilities, and enhanced protocol filtering, Edge V2.1 ensures comprehensive protection.

The Edge solution now integrates with TXOne Networks’ SageOne and includes over 120 enhancements in its management console. More information is available at www.txone.com.

