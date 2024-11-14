Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), and international partners released joint Cybersecurity Advisory, 2023 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities.

This advisory supplies details on the top Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors and their associated Common Weakness Enumeration(s) (CWE) to help organizations better understand the impact of exploitation. International partners contributing to this advisory include:

Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security

New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre and New Zealand Computer Emergency Response Team

United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre

The authoring agencies urge all organizations to review and implement the recommended mitigations detailed in this advisory. The advisory provides vendors, designers, and developers a guide for implementing secure by design and default principles and tactics to reduce the prevalence of vulnerabilities in their software and end-user organizations mitigations. Following this guidance will help reduce the risk of compromise by malicious cyber actors.

Vendors and developers are encouraged to take appropriate steps to provide products that protect their customers’ sensitive data. To learn more about secure by design principles and practices, visit CISA’s Secure by Design resources.