CISA, FBI, NSA, and Partners Release Joint Advisory on Top Vulnerabilities

This advisory supplies details on the top CVEs routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors.

Nov 14, 2024
Industrial Cyber

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), and international partners released joint Cybersecurity Advisory, 2023 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities.

This advisory supplies details on the top Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors and their associated Common Weakness Enumeration(s) (CWE) to help organizations better understand the impact of exploitation. International partners contributing to this advisory include:

  • Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre
  • Canadian Centre for Cyber Security
  • New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre and New Zealand Computer Emergency Response Team
  • United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre

The authoring agencies urge all organizations to review and implement the recommended mitigations detailed in this advisory. The advisory provides vendors, designers, and developers a guide for implementing secure by design and default principles and tactics to reduce the prevalence of vulnerabilities in their software and end-user organizations mitigations. Following this guidance will help reduce the risk of compromise by malicious cyber actors.

Vendors and developers are encouraged to take appropriate steps to provide products that protect their customers’ sensitive data. To learn more about secure by design principles and practices, visit CISA’s Secure by Design resources.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 11, 2024
Ep119
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
November 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision
November 14, 2024
Related Stories
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Major ICS Players Offer Key Security Updates
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 11, 2024
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
The platform is designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations.
November 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision
The new tool looks to simplify access oversight, proactively detect threats, and enhance connection security.
November 14, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
The Next Threats for Industrial Cybersecurity
Industry experts weigh in on the biggest factors impacting your future threat landscape.
November 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Study Ranks Top 10 Most, and Least Prepared Countries for a Cyberattack
Awareness and subject matter expertise can go a long way.
November 13, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Ransomware is Still the Leading Cyber Threat, Despite Shakeups
A developing "middle class" is making ransomware attacks even more complex.
November 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
AI-Fueled Attacks are Exposing The Soft Underbelly of Email
AI is learning how to bypass security mechanisms as email struggles to keep pace with evolving cyberattacks.
November 7, 2024
Robot Working With Digital Display 686690190 2124x1415 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Dangers: Protecting Our Robotic Workforce
Despite their role in improving production processes, the cybersecurity of robots is a critical concern.
November 7, 2024
Smishing Attack Fran Rodriguez
Cybersecurity
'Mishing' Attacks on the Rise in Manufacturing
Identifying and exposing these emerging threats to your mobile ecosystems.
November 7, 2024
A cybersecurity shield logo.
Cybersecurity
DARPA Taps RTX to Strengthen Cyber Resiliency
RTX BBN Technologies to develop compartmentalization tool that prevents escalation of cyberattacks.
November 7, 2024
Ep121
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
Our Army of experts offers intel on recent ransomware, malware, phishing and embedded software attacks.
November 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Research Finds 80% of Manufacturers Have Critical Vulnerabilities
Some manufacturers are 3.4 times more likely to experience a ransomware attack.
October 30, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Meeting the Demands of AI Computing
Eaton's latest offering focuses on the physical dynamics of larger, AI-computing data centers.
October 31, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Offers Manufacturing Software Guidance, Key Vulnerability Updates
The agency continues to share vital updates and seek feedback on new cyber initiatives.
October 31, 2024