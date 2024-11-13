Study Ranks Top 10 Most, and Least Prepared Countries for a Cyberattack

A new study by PSONO, a password management company, analyzed 54 countries to identify levels of data security threat preparedness. The research evaluated each country’s cybersecurity readiness by examining a number of criteria, including the number of accounts exposed in data breaches, as well as each country's number of cybersecurity professionals.

The results found that Mexico is the least prepared country for data security threats, with the lowest global cybersecurity index and relatively low public engagement in cybersecurity practices. Egypt ranks second, having a digital competitiveness ranking of 51.5. Although its global cybersecurity index is higher than Mexico's at 50.8, Egypt still struggles with a relatively low number of cybersecurity professionals.

Rounding out the top 10 of the least cyber prepared countries, in order, are New Zealand, Peru, Argentina, Nigeria, Kuwait, Vietnam, Columbia and Chile. The United States came in at 18th.

Taking a look at the other side of the coin, Sweden was ranked as the most prepared country for data security threats, with a higher public interest in secure practices. Singapore ranks second, punching above its weight despite its smaller population. It has the highest density of cybersecurity professionals and a strong cybersecurity infrastructure.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the most cyber prepared countries, in order, are Germany, Denmark, The Czech Republic, Kenya, Malaysia, Greece, Finland and Portugal. The United States ranks 36th.